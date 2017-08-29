Reliance Foundation's Nita Ambani Receives Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Award

The Reliance Foundation was on Tuesday awarded the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Award for its contribution in promotion of sports during the national sports awards ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. The foundation’s chairperson Nita Ambani accepted the award from President Ramnath Kovind.The glittering ceremony also saw former Indian hockey captain Sardar Singh and two-time Paralympics gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia receive the Khel Ratna awards from the President.Reliance Foundation helps in spreading sportsmanship among the youth of the country. It celebrates August 29 as Sports Day annually in rural areas across 12 states in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend, Dhayan Chand. The Sports Day is designed to promote community connection through active participation in various games and activities organised during the event.The foundation, which is affiliated to Reliance Industries Ltd, focuses on using sports as a medium to encourage learning and breed leadership among the youth in rural areas. It brings people from various villages together to form stronger bond between tribes, neighbours and families. This initiative is a medium to enhance community partnership and promote traditional rural sports.Sports Day brings together more than 40,000 people every year to play different games and has helped youth transform into Community Youth Leaders and serving as mentors to village children.Nita Ambani, wife of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, has been a major patron of sports in the country. The first Indian woman to become a member of the International Olympic Committee, Ambani also backs the Indian Super League, which has now become India's premier football tournament. She is also the owner of the Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians.(Disclosure: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited, which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)