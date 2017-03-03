In what could be one of the biggest shockers in the history of Olympic Games, french investigators think that the vote to give the 2016 Games to Rio de Janeiro was fixed, according to French newspaper Le Monde.

Three days before the election of the host city for 2016 Olympic games, a company linked to a Brazilian businessman paid around 1.5 million dollars to the son of Lamine Diack, then president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), the French daily reported.

"The French justice suspects that this money may have been used to influence the votes," the report says.

The Brazilian city won the right to host the Games by 66 votes to 32.

The report further states that the investigators have established the fact that a holding company, which belonged to the businessman, paid the money to a company set up by Papa Massata Diack, a French-Senegalese marketing consultant who is banned for life from athletics for alleged corruption.

Papa Diack is the son of former IAAF president Lamine Diack, who is currently held in France on corruption charges.

The report further states that the Brazilian businessman in question also won a number of construction bids in the run-up to the Games.