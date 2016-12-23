Rio Paralympics Gold Winner Mariyappan Gets Rs 2 Cr Incentive
A file photo of Mariyappan Thangavelu. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Chennai: Rio Paralympics gold medallist T Mariyappan was honoured on Friday by Tamil Nadu government with Chief Minister O Panneerselvam presenting him the Rs two crore reward, announced by his predecessor late Jayalalithaa.
Panneerselvam presented a cheque for Rs two crore to the athlete, who hails from Salem district in the state, an official release said.
21-year-old Mariyappan, who was merely a five-year-old when his right leg was crushed by a speeding bus while on his way to school, had cleared 1.89 m to become only the third Indian ever to clinch a Paralympic gold.
