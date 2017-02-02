Roberto Firmino Fined and Handed One-Year Driving Ban
Roberto Firmino. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino was fined 20,000 pounds ($25,286.00) on Wednesday and banned from driving for a year after he pleaded guilty to charges of drink-driving.
Firmino's lawyer told Liverpool Magistrates' Court the Brazil international's family home had been raided by robbers the day before he was stopped by police driving his Range Rover at 3 AM on Christmas Eve.
He and his family had moved into a city centre hotel as a result of that incident and he was returning to it after a restaurant dinner with friends when he briefly drove on the wrong side of the road.
"The nature of this action will remain private, however it does not impact on his availability for selection for matches," the Premier League club added.
"The club considers this to be an isolated incident, and a rare lapse in judgement and professionalism."
Firmino joined Liverpool from German team Hoffenheim in 2015 for 29 million pounds.
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni Felicitated by Virat Kohli And Co in Bengaluru
- Honda Recalls 41,580 Units of City, Civic, Accord and Jazz Models in India
- Star Tech: Vaani Kapoor's Technology SWAG Quotient With Honor 6X
- Badrinath Ki Dulhania Trailer is All About Varun-Alia's Adorable 'Desi' Chemistry
- The Feeling in Indian Camp is Great; This Selfie Proves it