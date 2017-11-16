GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Roger Federer Becomes Highest Prize Money Earner in Individual Sports

Roger Federer, the 19-time Grand Slam winner has pipped Tiger Woods to become the highest prize-money earner in individual sports, according to Forbes

News18 Sports

Updated:November 16, 2017, 4:43 PM IST
Roger Federer. (AP Image)
New Delhi: Roger Federer, the 19-time Grand Slam winner has pipped Tiger Woods to become the highest prize-money earner in individual sports, according to Forbes. After a 7-6 (8-6), 5-7, 6-1 close victory in the quarterfinals of the ATP World Tour Finals over Alexander Zverev of Germany, Federer has a prize money of $110,235,682. Woods is a touch behind with $110,061,012.

2017 has been a great year for the former world no.1 Federer as he notched Australia Open and Wimbledon titles. After taking a break in 2016, after a knee-injury, Federer was at his best throughout the season, and has also climbed to no. 2 in the rankings.

As far as total titles is concerned, he has a massive 95 titles, that puts him behind Jimmy Connors, who has 109 titles.
