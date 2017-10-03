Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are two greats who have taken men's tennis to a pedestal it had never reached before. They are the two most successful players in the history of the sport in terms of Grand Slam wins, and their rivalry over the years has been the stuff of legend.But Federer though doesn't think that a movie would be made on their duels any time soon. But that didn't stop him from naming the Hollywood stars that he would want to see play him on the silver screen.Recently the movie ‘Borg vs. McEnroe’ was released, which focusses on the rivalry between the two legends who ruled the roost on the tennis court in late 70s and early 80s. The Swiss ace was quizzed during the premiere of the movie about whether he thinks a movie could be made on the titanic battles between him and Nadal.Federer answered in the negative but went on to name Academy Award winner Leonardo Di Caprio among the stars he would want to see play himself if a movie is ever made.“I doubt there ever will be a movie about Rafa and me,’ he said. ‘But if there is, I’d like Matt Damon, Leo DiCaprio or a James Bond like guy to play me,” he said.When asked who Federer would like to play as an actor, he narrowed down the list to just one. “I would like to be Leonardo DiCaprio. He recently won an Oscar and makes great films. I think it’s pretty good right now,” said Federer referring to DiCaprio’s first Oscar for The Revenant.Sweden's Bjorn Borg and American John McEnroe played each other in four Grand Slam finals with both winning two apiece. While Borg was known for his cool and calm demeanor on the court, McEnroe was pretty much the angry young man of the tennis scene of that era. His verbal battles with chair umpires are now part of tennis folklore.“They have incredible stories,’ said Federer, who will battle it out for the World No 1 ranking with Nadal, to Spanish sports daily AS.“It was more rock and roll, let’s be honest. Today it’s very professional—but still we have a good time. But it’s also very similar to some extent. We can be rivals and yet get along, and I think me and Nadal have shown that, as McEnroe and Borg did.”