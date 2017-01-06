Roger Federer Signals Intent With Rout of Richard Gasquet
Roger Federer. (Getty Images)
Roger Federer overwhelmed Richard Gasquet 6-1 6-4 in under an hour at the Hopman Cup on Friday to signal his return to form following a long injury layoff.
Returning this week after six months out of action, the Swiss 17-times grand slam champion beat Briton Dan Evans before suffering a three-set loss to German teenager Alexander Zverev at the mixed team event in Perth, Australia.
"It was completely different to the previous two (matches)," the 35-year-old said after putting Switzerland 1-0 up against France at the Perth Arena.
"Every opponent makes your life difficult in a different way, trying to make it as hard as possible. Today was great, I had many more swings on the ball...had a bit more time.
"I'm surprised how I'm playing already. Could not be more happy right now."
The former world number one has slipped to 16th in the rankings but was happy with his form against Gasquet who is 18th on the list.
"It's only the beginning, hopefully many more matches to come. I'm just very pleased to be on a Centre court. I did enjoy the last six months out, I enjoyed the last 18 years playing, so I'll stay around for a little bit long, if I can."
From Our Network
Recommended For You
- #PowerfulThis Woman's Poem On Bengaluru Mass Molestation Is Winning The Internet
- RIPNandita Puri, Prakash Jha Pay Their Last Respects to Om Puri
- Birthday Special!AR Rahman Turns 50: 25 Songs That Need To Be On Your Playlist
- Ignis' special emojiPrior to Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launch, Twitter Releases Ignis Emoji
- legacy Lives On10 Dialogues of Om Puri That'll be Remembered For Years To Come