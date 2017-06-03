GET APP News18 APP
Roger Federer to Make Comeback in Stuttgart on June 14

Reuters

Updated: June 3, 2017, 9:38 PM IST
Roger Federer. (Getty Images)

Switzerland's Roger Federer will return to action at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart on June 14, ending his 10-week break from the sport, the tournament's director said.

Federer returned from a six-month injury break to win the Australian Open in January, but skipped the entire clay-court season, including the French Open, to focus on preparing for Wimbledon.

Federer will play in the Stuttgart and Halle grasscourt events before travelling to London to begin pursuit of a record eighth Wimbledon title, Stuttgart tournament director Edwin Weindorfer said.

First Published: June 3, 2017, 9:38 PM IST
