Roger Federer to Make Comeback in Stuttgart on June 14
Roger Federer. (Getty Images)
Switzerland's Roger Federer will return to action at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart on June 14, ending his 10-week break from the sport, the tournament's director said.
Federer returned from a six-month injury break to win the Australian Open in January, but skipped the entire clay-court season, including the French Open, to focus on preparing for Wimbledon.
Federer will play in the Stuttgart and Halle grasscourt events before travelling to London to begin pursuit of a record eighth Wimbledon title, Stuttgart tournament director Edwin Weindorfer said.
First Published: June 3, 2017, 9:38 PM IST
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Coach-Captain Relation is Very Important: Pak Coach Mickey Arthur
- India's First The 'Tech And Auto Show' Starts From 3 June on CNN-News18
- Victoria And Abdul Trailer: Bollywood Celebrities Congratulate Ali Fazal
- Wonder Woman Movie Review: Gal Gadot's Sincerity Keeps You Invested
- Kohli & Boys Handed New Jerseys Ahead of India-Pakistan Clash