Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Live Streaming: Where to Watch Australian Open 2017 Final

17-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will lock horns against 14-time champion Rafael Nadal in the final of the 2017 Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Federer edged compatriot Stan Wawrinka to seal a place in the final on Thursday while Nadal outlasted Grigor Dmitrov in a grueling five-setter in the second semi-finals on Friday.

The live streaming of the blockbuster clash will be shown on the Australian Open 2017 official website - http://www.ausopen.com/en_AU/video/live.aotv.html

Also, Sony Six network will show the live broadcast of the season's first Grand Slam final in India.

It promises to be a final to savour between the two old warriors, who have both returned from injury to set up their 35th career meeting and ninth for a Grand Slam title.

Nadal appears to hold the edge over his great rival, at least on paper, with a 23-11 win-loss record against Federer, 6-2 in major finals and 3-0 at the Australian Open.