Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Live Updates: Australian Open 2017 Final

Event Highlights
For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal make their unexpected return as Grand Slam finalists in a classic Australian Open decider that nobody saw coming but which has sent tremors of excitement through the sport.
Even the two combatants would never have predicted they would meet again in the Melbourne final, but the stars have aligned after the early exits of top seeds Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic.
#Federer keeping redheaded Roger fans on the edge of their seat #AusOpen— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017
Federer breaks #Nadal pic.twitter.com/wHlt6v0Rpb
When it comes to court time #Federer certainly has the upper hand....#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/WfNeByOekz— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017
All 👀 in Garden Square.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017
Where are you watching from? #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/yzEaUcwXYJ
.@rogerfederer warming up for the final #AusOpen #Federer #Fedal pic.twitter.com/9aXqC6Dp1S— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017
The coin toss by #TennisHotShots Eagan Lai for the men’s singles #AusOpen 2017 final. #Nadal to serve. #Federer to receive pic.twitter.com/PJCPDYukC6— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017
#VamosRafa 🎾!!! @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/Ialdde8N9R— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 29, 2017
The one we've all been waiting for.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017
The #Fedal battle starts now. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/cMDLCFF51u
.@rogerfederer and @RafaelNadal arrive on RLA for the #AusOpen 2017 men’s singles final #Federer #Nadal #Fedal pic.twitter.com/dZznXlHgqn— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017
Former Australian Tennis player, Ashley Cooper, carries the Sir Norman Brookes Challenge Cup for the #AusOpen 2017 men’s final #Fedal pic.twitter.com/LRtDjhEDiV— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017
#NigelKennedy and ensemble open the men’s #AusOpen 2017 final between #Federer and #Nadal. #Fedal pic.twitter.com/JYY4XZs9Da— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017
Two legends.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017
One epic showdown.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/9T2sRSVs9W
Special times we're about to witness. #ausopen pic.twitter.com/iMitlH5aa1— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017
Limber up...— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017
The Men's Final is only 30mins away!#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/GRe2jcQFNs
This is not the greatest tennis match in the world...— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017
This is just a tribute... #MirkaSweater #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/huU1OzFK3d
Enough is enough.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017
Rafa and Roger are ready to fight.#ausopen pic.twitter.com/m1VwoefvBn
Both players stand to make plenty of HISTORY in the final.
At 35 years, 174 days Federer can become the second oldest Grand Slam champion in the Open era, after Australia's Ken Rosewall. Meanwhile Nadal is bidding to become the first man since 1968 to win each of the four major titles twice.
It will be Federer's sixth Australian Open final and 28th Grand Slam decider in total, and caps a marvellous comeback after the second half of last season was ruined by a knee injury, with his ranking dipping to 17.
The Mallorcan has spent well over five hours more on court than Federer, and has one fewer day of rest before the final after his epic semi-final wrapped up in the early hours of Saturday.
Yet Nadal has done it before in Melbourne in 2009, when he pounded out a longer five-set semi-final against Fernando Verdasco, and two days later conquered Federer in the final -- in another five-setter.
Perhaps significantly, in five out of the past nine years, the man who has played his semi-final second has gone on to win the final.
And Garden Square was jumpin' jumpin'.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017
At the ready for #Fedal! #ausopen pic.twitter.com/H1wTGdiLj9
On Sunday, Federer and Nadal will face off for the #AusOpen title— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) January 28, 2017
We know all about the magic they can produce in finals...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Omqma94ITo
Twitter jumps aboard the #Fedal train! #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/KAZoRgmHY8— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017
Road to the Final: @rogerfederer— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017
R1: Melzer 🇦🇹
R2: Rubin 🇺🇸
R3: Berdych 🇨🇿
R4: Nishikori 🇯🇵
QF: Zverev 🇩🇪
SF: Wawrinka 🇨🇭#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/3uMCWlzSTg
Road to the Final: @RafaelNadal— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017
R1: Mayer 🇩🇪
R2: Baghdatis 🇨🇾
R3: A. Zverev 🇩🇪
R4: Monfils 🇫🇷
QF: Raonic 🇨🇦
SF: Dimitrov 🇧🇬#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/j5YXPdTLyz
It's all practice, practice, practice for @RafaelNadal 🇪🇸#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/OO59sQQoyj— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017
Those @RafaelNadal leftie forehand skills...😍😍#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/R5cW5ULynp— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017
Get excited...— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017
Ground Pass holders can watch the #Federer v #Nadal clash on giant screens at MCA tonight! Gates are open now. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Qz7Ia7leoZ
