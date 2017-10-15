Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal, Shanghai Masters Final, Highlights: As It Happened

Catch all the live action of the Shanghai Masters final between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer through our live blog.



Preview:



Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will meet in Sunday's final of the Shanghai Masters, just the latest chapter in their storied rivalry. The celebrated duo have faced one another 37 times, with the Spaniard and world number one Nadal winning 23 of their contests. And the 31-year-old Nadal, who has never won the Shanghai Masters, will be slight favourite this time because he goes into the showdown on a terrific run of form and Federer faces a quicker turn around. Nadal, a 16-time Grand Slam champion, triumphed at the US Open and then last week at the China Open for his sixth title of another remarkable campaign.

But he was forced to survive a roller-coaster with fourth seed Marin Cilic in their semi-final, saving three set points in the opener before pulling through 7-5, 7-6 (7/3). The Swiss Federer, the world number two chasing a second Shanghai crown, rolled back the years to recover from a set down and defeat Juan Martin del Potro 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.The 36-year-old Federer afterwards dismissed concerns about his shorter rest time -- his was the later match -- and called the rivalry with Nadal "special". "The way we both play, play so very different from one another, and also the attitude, the way we go through our lives, it's all very different in some ways," said Federer, a crowd favourite in Shanghai. "But we have a similar mindset in the big moments, I came to realise that when we played doubles (together recently at the Laver Cup). "No sense of urgency or panic. You can tell we have been there many, many times before. "He's a great champ and he's definitely one of the guys that makes me a better player. "He made me rework my game and go back to the practice courts and think about what I could change. "For that I'm happy for the losses I took (against him) and it's nice that at this stage of my career we still have these matches going on."

Oct 15, 2017 3:27 pm (IST) Game Set and Match for Roger Federer, beats Rafa Nadal 6-4, 6-3 to win Shanghai Masters. Federer has completely destroyed Nadal on the way to his 94th career title.

Oct 15, 2017 3:26 pm (IST) 2 Championship points for Roger Federer.

Oct 15, 2017 3:25 pm (IST) With 10 aces to his name, Federer is closing in on yet another title this year. Nadal's unforced errors have let him down, especially his returns of the backhand. Federer leading the set 5-3.

Oct 15, 2017 3:22 pm (IST) The police have clearly had enough work and have just decided to take their seats in the audience to watch two of the greatest players of the sport.

Oct 15, 2017 3:21 pm (IST) Rafa Nadal will not give up and has fought his way back or rather clawed his way back into the set. Federer is hardly looking troubled as yet and leads the second set 4-3. Like it or not, under the roof in Shanghai today, the Swiss has completely dominated the Spaniard.

Oct 15, 2017 3:17 pm (IST) Rafa Nadal has not been returning well in this final and that has contributed to allowing Federer to dominate. The World Number 2 leads the second set 4-2 against the World Number 1. But there has been some incredible tennis on display from both sides of the net.

Oct 15, 2017 3:15 pm (IST) Sublime, absolutely sublime backhand pass by Federer beyond Nadal gave him a 30-15 lead in the game. But Nadal fought back momentarily before the Swiss showed off another lovely backhand winner, before a marvellous drop shot and an unforced error from the Spaniard gave Federer the game. Federer breaks Nadal and leads second st 3-2 and is in complete control.

Oct 15, 2017 3:06 pm (IST) The World Number 1 is standing very deep in the second set and has had a better hold on his returns. But Federer is still very much on the money with his aces and his returns. Federer as calm as ever as yet another unforced error from Nadal allows him to level things at 2-2 in the second set.

Oct 15, 2017 3:01 pm (IST) Roger Federer begins the second set in the same fashion as he ended the first set. Nadal is staying back on the baseline and fighting hard to get on to the frontfoot. Nadal leads the second set 2-1.

Oct 15, 2017 2:51 pm (IST) Roger Federer has not give Nadal an inch and has taken the first set at 6-4 in 35 minutes. Federer remember broke Rafa in the very first game of the match.

Oct 15, 2017 2:47 pm (IST) No breaks of serve apart from the first game in the first set. Nadal has had a tougher time on serve due to the unforced errors. But he hasn't let Federer run away with the set. Federer leads 5-4 and will serve for the set.

Oct 15, 2017 2:45 pm (IST) The Swiss ace has been absolutely untouchable in this first set. Elegant and smooth with his serves and returns just as one would like to see. Federer wraps up the 8th game with ease with a big powerful serve down the centre. Federer leads first set 5-3

Oct 15, 2017 2:42 pm (IST) Brazilian footballer Oscar is in the house for this big final.

Oct 15, 2017 2:41 pm (IST) Hasn't been smooth sailing so far for Nadal in the final. Unforced errors giving Federer a chance to close in on him in every game. The World Number 1 just about holds serve after he let the game slip due to unforced errors. Federer leading the first set 4-3.

Oct 15, 2017 2:36 pm (IST) Roger Federer is in absolutely scintillating form here in China. Four serves and less than a minute as Nadal can't get a return in. Federer leading fist set 4-2.

Oct 15, 2017 2:34 pm (IST) Nadal has now upped his game and the volume associated with it. Couple of aces down the middle, helped with a rare unforced error from Federer has helped him close the gap. Federer still leading the first set 3-2 with less than 20 minutes gone.

Oct 15, 2017 2:30 pm (IST) One overhead volley placed in a corner, an unplayable forehand pass beyond Nadal which was followed up by an ace by Federer. The Swiss who has hardly lost a point in the first 4 games, serves right down the centre line with power to hold serve.

Federer leading 3-1 in the first set.

Oct 15, 2017 2:26 pm (IST) The World Number 2 has been all over the Spaniard's returns and has an answer for almost anything thrown at him. Nadal though gets over the errors and finally gets on the board after Federer makes unforced errors of his own. Federer leads 2-1 in the first set.

Oct 15, 2017 2:22 pm (IST) Federer holds serve in the second game. Flawless service game from him which had it all - aces and top drawer returns. Federer attacking Nadal early on in Shanghai. Score 2-0 Federer

Oct 15, 2017 2:20 pm (IST) Booming backhand pass from Roger Federer wraps up the first game. The Swiss breaks the World Number 1 to take a 1-0 lead in the first serve. Both players seem to have picked up from where they left off in the semi finals.

Oct 15, 2017 2:17 pm (IST) Break point on Nadal's serve for Federer to start things off

Oct 15, 2017 2:13 pm (IST) Roger Federer beat Juan Martin del Potro in the semi finals, whereas Rafa Nadal beat Marin Cilic

Oct 15, 2017 2:10 pm (IST) Both Nadal and Federer have played each other at the summit clash of the Shanghai Open in 2006 and 2007, both times it was the Swiss Ace who won the final.

Oct 15, 2017 2:07 pm (IST) The last time both Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal were on the same court together, they were doubles partners at the Rod Laver Cup. Today they are back to familiar situations, against each other.