Roger Federer vs Stan Wawrinka, Australian Open 2017, Semi-Finals: As It Happened

Event Highlights
For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.
Seventeen-time grand slam champion Roger Federer made his way into the semi-final of the Australian Open after a straight sets win over giant killer Mischa Zverev.
The Swiss ace was at his sublime best as he gave Zverev a lesson in serve and volley tennis, destroying his opponent 6-1, 7-5, 6-2 to set up a last four clash with compatriot Stanislas Wawrinka.
Thank you for a fantastic #AusOpen 2017 @stanwawrinka pic.twitter.com/Kjqw9t91FE— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
HE'S DONE IT! #Federer through to the final! His first #AusOpen final in 7 years! pic.twitter.com/sT4qgvW09b— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
When it all gets too much for Mirka #Federer 🙈 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/qdVjPDv2lY— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
Federer wins one more game and his last five Majors played will be: W/F.....SF....SF....F....F— Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) January 26, 2017
Roger Federer pulls ahead in fifth, breaking for 4-2 on one of the most cheered double faults of all time. Nothing personal, Stan. #AusOpen— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 26, 2017
What a point! What a match ! I'm exhausted just watching it 😱! #AusOpen #Fedrinka #swissstyle ❤🇨🇭— Timea Bacsinszky (@TimeaOfficial) January 26, 2017
Stan #Wawrinka keeping warm while waiting for #Federer #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/V2LjYT1uNW— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
Stan on a mission...#Wawrinka won't back down, taking the 4th set 6-4 v #Federer. And it's into the decider we go! #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/6tAR3s0jOF— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
#Wawrinka breaks #Federer and he's now serving for the 4th set #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/cnto90PkOL— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
A record second Thursday crowd in attendance on day/night 11...41,280 to be exact! #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/I1i99lsli1— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
Things are looking up for Stan #Wawrinka!— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
He's on the board, speeding through the 3rd set 6-1. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/jm9GYtnkzo
Set 3 summary #Federer vs #Wawrinka #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/jhDtOxWdvs— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
Wawrinka takes third set in a blur, 6-1. Having been in complete control, Federer won only 12 points in that set. Still up, but oof.#AusOpen— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 26, 2017
The Stanimal roars back! #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/2V1e3PwHiH— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 26, 2017
😎 😎 😎#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/7hOhVhmUFm— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
Stan with some tape on the knee.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
Coincidence? 😅#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/aJsg6DBUif
#MirkaApproves 👏#Federer two sets to love up! #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/nliXgmjrtI— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
Swiss timing ⌚— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
A 6th #AusOpen Final is in sight as #Federer takes the 2nd set 6-3, cementing a 2-0 lead over #Wawrinka. pic.twitter.com/z3vhiatAr5
SNAP!— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
Stan #Wawrinka breaking racquets but not #Federer... 😅#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/X7W1Mnbn98
Tension is high on RLA #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/MItSHl36ir— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
Forced errors = the unseen dark matter of tennis:— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 26, 2017
Winners/unforced errors
Federer: 19/20
Wawrinka: 17/14
But forced errors:
RF: 16
SW: 31
#FedererVsWawrinka pic.twitter.com/d5CyaXbQlC— volareee oo (@lunatica10001) January 26, 2017
Set 1 summary #Federer vs #Wawrinka #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/bIm9yuCppa— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
#Federer with the 1st set vs #Wawrinka #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/lnnwWSBCke— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
One down...— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
Roger #Federer takes command of #Wawrinka, securing the 1st set 7-5.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/SBnCK6z2Mr
Loud and proud Swiss fans...🇨🇭🇨🇭🇨🇭#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/unL3xAWZKD— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
Caption this. 💪 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/YV7rg6kLbh— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
.@stanwawrinka: “I'm way too far to even think about being No.1.”#AusOpen https://t.co/EDxtiINi9F— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
Courtside at the #AusOpen with @CadelOfficial to watch @rogerfederer & @stanwawrinka 👏🎾 @AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/fhfDlIrwUZ— Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) January 26, 2017
How many amazing stories at @AustralianOpen and it's not over yet! #records #comebacks #zverev #Lucic #dimitrov #Fed #rafa #venusvsSerena :)— Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) January 26, 2017
Pheww! Fed keeps the lead! Calm down heart...Calm down! 😅❤️ #AustralianOpen #FedererVsWawrinka— Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) January 26, 2017
Over the last three years, @stanwawrinka has won more Majors than Murray, Federer and Nadal (ital)combined(ital). #AusOpen— Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) January 26, 2017
🇨🇭 vs. 🇨🇭 #ready #AusOpen 🎉👌🏻😍— Timea Bacsinszky (@TimeaOfficial) January 26, 2017
#Federer: "If someone told me I'd play in the semis against Stan, never would I have called that one for me. For Stan, yes, but not for me." pic.twitter.com/oSUUfYkP5a— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
Rod #Laver watching the #Federer vs #Wawrinka semifinal courtside #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/MVTMr5ePXJ— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
Who will win the all-Swiss semifinal? #AusOpen @rogerfederer @stanwawrinka pic.twitter.com/0QmfsV43oc— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
They've both been a Champion here before. Who will get to the final again? SF action between @rogerfederer and @stanwawrinka on RLA #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/fdVOcCcX0k— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
#Federer has won the coin toss and elected to serve. #Wawrinka to receive in the men’s SF #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Z8dz9spmBU— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
Photogallery
-
StarGaze: Shraddha Kapoor Parties With Farhan Akhtar, SRK Attends OK Jaanu Special Screening
-
Kishwer Merchant- Suyyash Rai Wedding: Look Who All Attended the Reception Party
-
Hollywood Friday: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone Starrer La La Land Releases This Week
-
Hollywood Friday: Moana All Set to Bring Disney's Magic On-Screen This Week