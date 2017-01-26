LIVE NOW
Roger Federer vs Stan Wawrinka, Australian Open 2017, Semi-Finals: As It Happened

News18.com | January 26, 2017, 5:26 PM IST
Seventeen-time grand slam champion Roger Federer made his way into the semi-final of the Australian Open after a straight sets win over giant killer Mischa Zverev.

The Swiss ace was at his sublime best as he gave Zverev a lesson in serve and volley tennis, destroying his opponent 6-1, 7-5, 6-2 to set up a last four clash with compatriot Stanislas Wawrinka.

Jan 26, 2017 5:18 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 5:18 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 5:12 pm (IST)

ROGER FEDERER beats Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 to enter Australian Open 2017 final


Jan 26, 2017 5:10 pm (IST)

Match point for Roger Federer. 


Jan 26, 2017 5:10 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 5:09 pm (IST)

Wawrinka holds for 3-5* in the fifth set. Roger Federer will serve.


Jan 26, 2017 5:07 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 5:06 pm (IST)

EXCELLENT SHOW: Federer accomplishes whole lot in a very short time, consolidating the break with quick hold for 5-2 in fifth. One game from the final.


Jan 26, 2017 5:05 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 5:04 pm (IST)

DOUBLE FAULT, Wawrinka. Federer leads 4-2 in the fifth set.


Jan 26, 2017 5:03 pm (IST)

Break point for Federer. 


Jan 26, 2017 4:59 pm (IST)

Federer takes the game in his own-style. He leads the fifth set 3-2.


Jan 26, 2017 4:58 pm (IST)

Federer second serve, Wawrinka clocks a forehand winner. Deuce.


Jan 26, 2017 4:57 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 4:48 pm (IST)

Federer wins the game and takes 2-1 lead in the final set.


Jan 26, 2017 4:47 pm (IST)

Break point for Wawrinka. Federer takes the point with a superb backhand. It's deuce.


Jan 26, 2017 4:43 pm (IST)

Federer takes the opening game of the final set. He leads 1-0. 


Jan 26, 2017 4:40 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 4:37 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 4:37 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 4:35 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 4:33 pm (IST)

FOURTH SET:

 

Stan Wawrinka wins fourth set 6-4. The match heads into the decider.


Jan 26, 2017 4:28 pm (IST)

Wawrinka holds for 4-4 in the fourth set.


Jan 26, 2017 4:26 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 4:14 pm (IST)

PERFECT SHOT! Solid forehand from Federer. Wawrinka misses it completely. 

 

Federer leads the fourth set 3-2


Jan 26, 2017 4:09 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 4:09 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 3:55 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 3:55 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 3:54 pm (IST)

THIRD SET:

 

Stan Wawrinka wins the third set 6-1 in just 26 minutes.


Jan 26, 2017 3:52 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 3:52 pm (IST)

What a Comeback! A solid forehand from Wawrinka. He takes 5-1 lead in the third set. 


Jan 26, 2017 3:47 pm (IST)

Wawrinka breaks to lead 3-1 in the third set.


Jan 26, 2017 3:36 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 3:36 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 3:36 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 3:35 pm (IST)
Roger Federer wins second set 6-2 against Stan Wawrinka
Jan 26, 2017 3:29 pm (IST)

2nd SET:

 

Roger Federer wins second set 6-2 against Stan Wawrinka.


Jan 26, 2017 3:27 pm (IST)

Set point for Federer. 


Jan 26, 2017 3:27 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 3:25 pm (IST)

Federer seemingly in control of the second set. He leads 5-2


Jan 26, 2017 3:24 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 3:23 pm (IST)

ANGRY STAN: Federer breaks Wawrinka in the 6th game of Set 2. Dejected Stan breaks his racquet in two. 


Jan 26, 2017 3:20 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 3:20 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 3:19 pm (IST)

Excellent forehand from Federer! He leads the second set 4-2


Jan 26, 2017 3:02 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 3:02 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 3:02 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 3:01 pm (IST)

What a start to the second set! Federer takes 1-0 lead. 


Jan 26, 2017 2:58 pm (IST)

FIRST SET:

 

Roger Federer wins first set 7-5 against Stan Wawrinka.


Jan 26, 2017 2:53 pm (IST)

Federer takes 6-5 lead in the first set. 


Jan 26, 2017 2:49 pm (IST)

Federer attacks but is beaten by a stellar Wawrinka passing shot.

 

It's 5-5 in the first set. 


Jan 26, 2017 2:46 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 2:46 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 2:39 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 2:38 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 2:38 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 2:30 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 2:30 pm (IST)

Federer saves 2 break points and is up 3-2.


Jan 26, 2017 2:29 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 2:29 pm (IST)

Federer takes 3-2 lead in the opening set against Wawrinka. 


Jan 26, 2017 2:28 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 2:22 pm (IST)

A solid backhand from Wawrinka. He makes 2-2 in the opening set. 


Jan 26, 2017 2:13 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 2:11 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 2:07 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 2:07 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 2:06 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 2:06 pm (IST)

The world number four won 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 6-3 in two hours, 15 minutes for his eighth Grand Slam semi-final appearance.


Jan 26, 2017 2:06 pm (IST)

Stan Wawrinka mastered former finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in straight sets to reach his third Australian Open semi-final after a mid-match argument.


Jan 26, 2017 2:04 pm (IST)

Chasing his 18th grand slam title, and first since 2012, the 35-year-old Federer neutered his left-handed German opponent's serve-and-volley game to win the first set in just 19 minutes.


Jan 26, 2017 2:04 pm (IST)

Zverev, who had entered the quarters after beating world no 1 Andy Murray in four sets in the fourth round, was expected to give Federer a tough time, but instead it was Federer who turned the clock back to produce a vintage masterclass.


Jan 26, 2017 2:04 pm (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 1:59 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage from the Australian Open 2017 semi-final between Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka.


