Roger Federer vs Stan Wawrinka Live Updates: Australian Open 2017, Semi-Finals

For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.

Seventeen-time grand slam champion Roger Federer made his way into the semi-final of the Australian Open after a straight sets win over giant killer Mischa Zverev.

The Swiss ace was at his sublime best as he gave Zverev a lesson in serve and volley tennis, destroying his opponent 6-1, 7-5, 6-2 to set up a last four clash with compatriot Stanislas Wawrinka.