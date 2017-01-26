LIVE NOW
Roger Federer vs Stan Wawrinka Live Updates: Australian Open 2017, Semi-Finals

News18.com | January 26, 2017, 2:10 PM IST
Seventeen-time grand slam champion Roger Federer made his way into the semi-final of the Australian Open after a straight sets win over giant killer Mischa Zverev.

The Swiss ace was at his sublime best as he gave Zverev a lesson in serve and volley tennis, destroying his opponent 6-1, 7-5, 6-2 to set up a last four clash with compatriot Stanislas Wawrinka.

Jan 26, 2017 2:39 pm (IST)

Federer saves 2 break points and is up 3-2.


Federer takes 3-2 lead in the opening set against Wawrinka. 


Jan 26, 2017 2:22 pm (IST)

A solid backhand from Wawrinka. He makes 2-2 in the opening set. 


The world number four won 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 6-3 in two hours, 15 minutes for his eighth Grand Slam semi-final appearance.


Stan Wawrinka mastered former finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in straight sets to reach his third Australian Open semi-final after a mid-match argument.


Chasing his 18th grand slam title, and first since 2012, the 35-year-old Federer neutered his left-handed German opponent's serve-and-volley game to win the first set in just 19 minutes.


Zverev, who had entered the quarters after beating world no 1 Andy Murray in four sets in the fourth round, was expected to give Federer a tough time, but instead it was Federer who turned the clock back to produce a vintage masterclass.


Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage from the Australian Open 2017 semi-final between Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka.


