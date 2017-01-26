Roger Federer vs Stan Wawrinka Live Updates: Australian Open 2017, Semi-Finals

Event Highlights
For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.
Seventeen-time grand slam champion Roger Federer made his way into the semi-final of the Australian Open after a straight sets win over giant killer Mischa Zverev.
The Swiss ace was at his sublime best as he gave Zverev a lesson in serve and volley tennis, destroying his opponent 6-1, 7-5, 6-2 to set up a last four clash with compatriot Stanislas Wawrinka.
Loud and proud Swiss fans...🇨🇭🇨🇭🇨🇭#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/unL3xAWZKD— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
Caption this. 💪 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/YV7rg6kLbh— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
.@stanwawrinka: “I'm way too far to even think about being No.1.”#AusOpen https://t.co/EDxtiINi9F— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
Courtside at the #AusOpen with @CadelOfficial to watch @rogerfederer & @stanwawrinka 👏🎾 @AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/fhfDlIrwUZ— Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) January 26, 2017
How many amazing stories at @AustralianOpen and it's not over yet! #records #comebacks #zverev #Lucic #dimitrov #Fed #rafa #venusvsSerena :)— Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) January 26, 2017
Pheww! Fed keeps the lead! Calm down heart...Calm down! 😅❤️ #AustralianOpen #FedererVsWawrinka— Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) January 26, 2017
Over the last three years, @stanwawrinka has won more Majors than Murray, Federer and Nadal (ital)combined(ital). #AusOpen— Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) January 26, 2017
🇨🇭 vs. 🇨🇭 #ready #AusOpen 🎉👌🏻😍— Timea Bacsinszky (@TimeaOfficial) January 26, 2017
#Federer: "If someone told me I'd play in the semis against Stan, never would I have called that one for me. For Stan, yes, but not for me." pic.twitter.com/oSUUfYkP5a— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
Rod #Laver watching the #Federer vs #Wawrinka semifinal courtside #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/MVTMr5ePXJ— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
Who will win the all-Swiss semifinal? #AusOpen @rogerfederer @stanwawrinka pic.twitter.com/0QmfsV43oc— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
They've both been a Champion here before. Who will get to the final again? SF action between @rogerfederer and @stanwawrinka on RLA #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/fdVOcCcX0k— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
#Federer has won the coin toss and elected to serve. #Wawrinka to receive in the men’s SF #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Z8dz9spmBU— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
Photogallery
-
StarGaze: Shraddha Kapoor Parties With Farhan Akhtar, SRK Attends OK Jaanu Special Screening
-
Kishwer Merchant- Suyyash Rai Wedding: Look Who All Attended the Reception Party
-
Hollywood Friday: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone Starrer La La Land Releases This Week
-
Hollywood Friday: Moana All Set to Bring Disney's Magic On-Screen This Week