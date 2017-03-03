Rohan Bopanna, Marcin Matkowski Storm Into Dubai Open Final
Rohan Bopanna (L) and Marcin Matkowski in action at the Dubai Open. (Getty Images)
Dubai: India's Rohan Bopanna and his Polish partner Marcin Matkowski reached the men's doubles finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships after beating Leander Paes and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in three sets here on Friday.
The unseeded Indo-Polish pair knocked out the Indo-Spanish combination 6-3 3-6 10-6 in the semi-finals of the USD 2,617,160 hard court tournament.
In the final, Bopanna and Matkowski will clash with the winner of the second semifinal between top seeded duo of Henri Kontinen and John Peers, and fourth seeds Rojer Jean-Julien and Tecau Horia.
There is no Indian competing in the singles. Prajnesh Gunneswaran had lost in the first round of the Qualifying event, suffering a 2-6 2-6 defeat against Romania's 124th ranked Marius Copil.
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Launched at Rs 8.69 Lakh, Fastest Maruti Hatchback Yet
- #UnitedByHalf | News18 Talks to People About Gender Equality
- Commando 2 Movie Review: Vidyut's Action is Let Down By Cringe-worthy Dialogues
- Dancers Pay The Perfect 'Yoga Se Hoga' Dance Tribute To Baba Ramdev
- LeEco to Exit India, 2 Top Executives Call it Quits