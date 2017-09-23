GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Romelu Lukaku Strikes Again as Manchester United Edge Southampton

Manchester United equalled their best start to a Premier League campaign after Romelu Lukaku scored his eighth goal of the season in all competitions to give them a 1-0 win at Southampton on Saturday.

Reuters

Updated:September 23, 2017, 9:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Romelu Lukaku Strikes Again as Manchester United Edge Southampton
Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku applauds the fans after the match . (Reuters Images)
Manchester United equalled their best start to a Premier League campaign after Romelu Lukaku scored his eighth goal of the season in all competitions to give them a 1-0 win at Southampton on Saturday.

The result left United second on 16 points from five games, behind leaders Manchester City on goal difference as United's prolific close-season signing became the first Premier League player to score for three different clubs against Southampton at their St Mary's Stadium, having also done so with Everton and West Bromwich Albion.

Lukaku scrambled a 20th-minute winner, pouncing on his own rebound in the six-yard box after the home team's keeper Fraser Forster had parried the striker's close-range header following a superb cross from the left by Ashley Young.

United had manager Jose Mourinho sent off in the last minute of stoppage time for dissent as Southampton piled the pressure in the closing stages.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

We fight poverty, pakistan fight us: Sushma Swaraj

We fight poverty, pakistan fight us: Sushma Swaraj

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES