Ronaldinho Makes His Much-Anticipated Return to Barcelona
Ronaldinho. (Getty Images)
Rio de Janeiro: Two-time world footballer of the year Ronaldinho has accepted an ambassadorial role with his former team FC Barcelona, the Spanish club has announced.
The agreement will see the 36-year-old Brazilian represent a Barcelona legends team in a series of friendlies around the world, Barcelona said on their official website on Thursday, reports Xinhua.
The announcement raises fresh doubts about whether Ronaldinho will return to competitive football.
He has been without a club since parting ways with Rio de Janeiro outfit Fluminense in September 2015.
Earlier this month, Ronaldinho's former Brazil teammate Rivaldo also agreed to be a Barcelona ambassador.
Ronaldinho represented Barcelona from 2003 and 2008. He was voted world footballer of the year in 2004 and 2005.
