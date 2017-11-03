Sachin Tendulkar Invites Kerala CM Vijayan For ISL Opener in Kochi

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar met Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and invited him for the opening match of the fourth season of the Indian Super League, which will kick off in Kochi on 17 November.Tendulkar, accompanied by his wife, Anjali, Blasters CEO Varun Tripuraneni, Director N Prasad, met Vijayan at his office at the secretariat.Kerala Blasters, co-owned by Tendulkar, among others, will take on defending champions ATK in the inaugural match at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium at Kochi."We want CM to be there and support Kerala Blasters. Last season indeed was an exciting one. The team played well. There were some tough times along the way. But that happens in sport. But the team stuck together and there was quality football," he told reporters after meeting Vijayan."It is not about winning matches. The brand of football we play, we need to win hearts as well which Kerala Blasters did so well last season. We expect the team to go out and do the same this year," Tendulkar said.He said the Blasters was also training about 1,800 children at the grassroots level, who aspire to play for Kerala Blasters someday. These players are their role models, he said and sought the support of everyone for the team.A government press release said Tendulkar had also requested the CM to provide the services of the Special Battalion for Kochi matches as part of enhancing security during the matches.The seats in the stadium have been decreased due to security concerns.The release said Vijayan assured that he would consider the matter.The CM also requested Tendulkar to talk to the Greater Cochin Development Authority, which manages the stadium.