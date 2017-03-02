Sachin Tendulkar Says Sports for All is His Vision

New Delhi: Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar says he wants every Indian to make any one sport a part of their fitness regime.

He feels people should not take up a sport only at a competitive level, but for some fun and to burn some calories too.

"Sports for all is my vision, my dream. India has been ranked as the diabetes capital of the world and that doesn't say much about our health. We need to pay more attention to our health, get fitter, get healthier," Tendulkar said in an interview to LinkedIn.

He added: "I urge every Indian to make any one sport a part of their fitness regime. You need not play the sport at a competitive level, but for fun and (to) burn some calories."

He said: "Don't worry about failures. Sometimes failures stop you from attempting something new and you never know till the time you make an attempt. So go out and chase your dreams, because dreams do come true."

Looking back at his journey, Tendulkar said: "With me, my preparation started with packing my bag. I would start my preparation with ironing my clothes. I would iron them myself because it got me in the right zone. My subconscious mind switched on from there."

There were some roadblocks as well.

Tendulkar said: "I still remember when I had my tennis elbow surgery. After three and a half months, I went out to practice, and I was told it would take four and a half months or so for recovery, don't rush.

"But, sportsmen are known to be impatient... I thought my career was over. Those are the moments when you need a solid team around you, doctors, physios, masseurs, trainers, your family members, close friends."

After retiring from cricket, Tendulkar says he keeps himself busy as he is involved in technology, health and wellness as well as lifestyle and clothing.

"I have my own brand, sports goods manufacturing company... I started designing sporting equipment; started sharing my ideas with the equipment manufacturers and they would share their ideas too. We are learning from each other and as long as we continue to do that, we continue to get better in life. That's what I want to do," he said.