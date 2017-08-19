GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Sadio Mane Strikes as Liverpool Edge Crystal Palace 1-0

Liverpool ground out their first Premier League victory of the season after winger Sadio Mane scored an opportunistic goal to give them a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday.

Reuters

Updated:August 19, 2017, 9:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sadio Mane Strikes as Liverpool Edge Crystal Palace 1-0
Sadio Mane. (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Liverpool ground out their first Premier League victory of the season after winger Sadio Mane scored an opportunistic goal to give them a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday.

The pacy Mane took advantage of a double mistake by Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic and steered the ball past Wayne Hennessey in the 73rd minute, after the Wales goalkeeper had made a string of good saves.

Liverpool enjoyed the lion's share of the possession but the visitors missed the best chance of the match shortly after the break as the home side's former striker Christian Benteke blazed his shot over the bar from six yards.

The opening period was a scrappy affair with passes going astray at either end. The best action came inside a minute as Hennessey denied Roberto Firmino before opposite goalkeeper Simon Mignolet kept out a fiercely struck Jason Puncheon effort.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

At Least 23 Dead, 50 Injured as 10 Coaches Derail in Muzaffarnagar

At Least 23 Dead, 50 Injured as 10 Coaches Derail in Muzaffarnagar

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.