GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Saina Nehwal Exits French Open; Loses to Akane Yamaguchi

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal suffered a loss in the second round of the French Open World Superseries here on Thursday

IANS

Updated:October 26, 2017, 11:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Saina Nehwal Exits French Open; Loses to Akane Yamaguchi
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Paris: Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal suffered a loss in the second round of the French Open World Superseries here on Thursday. London Olympics bronze medallist Saina lost to Japanese fifth seed Akane Yamaguchi 9-21, 21-23 in 39 minutes.

It was 20-year-old Yamaguchi's third consecutive win over 27-year-old Saina, who still leads the Japanese 3-1 in head-to-head records. Yamaguchi completely dominated Saina in the first match after opening up a 13-7 lead before winning it 21-9.

Saina, however, fought valiantly in the second game. Yamaguchi started again strongly, holding a 7-3 lead. Saina kept trailing before managing to equalise at the 19-point mark before taking a 20-19 lead.

However, the 2017 Asian Championships silver medallist quickly hit back and pulled level at the 20-point mark and took a 21-20 lead. Saina once again kept herself in the reckoning, equalising at 21-21. But Yamaguchi stepped up her game to seal it 23-21.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES