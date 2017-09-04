Saina Nehwal Decides to Reunite With Gopichand

Hi friends I wanted to share some news with everyone . 🙏🙏 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 4, 2017

For a while I've been thinking about moving my training base back to the Gopichand academy and I had a discussion about this with Gopi sir — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 4, 2017

and I am really thankful to him for agreeing to help me again . At this stage in my career I think he can help me achieve my goals . — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 4, 2017

I'm also very thankful to Vimal sir for helping me for the last three years. He helped reach world no.1 in the rankings .. — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 4, 2017

And also helped me win two world championships medal silver in 2015 and bronze in 2017 along with many super series titles .. — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 4, 2017

I m very happy to b back home and train in Hyderabad 👍👍keep supporting friends 🙏🙏 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 4, 2017

Saina Nehwal has reunited with her former coach Pullela Gopichand and has decided to shift base to Hyderabad for training immediately.Nehwal took to Twitter to make the big announcement in a series of Tweets, saying: 'For a while I've been thinking about moving my training base back to the Gopichand academy and I had a discussion about this with Gopi sir and I am really thankful to him for agreeing to help me again . At this stage in my career I think he can help me achieve my goals. I'm also very thankful to Vimal sir for helping me for the last three years. He helped reach world no.1 in the rankings.And also helped me win two world championships medal silver in 2015 and bronze in 2017 along with many super series titles.I m very happy to b back home and train in Hyderabad 👍👍keep supporting friends 🙏🙏Saina had left Gopichand's academy and started training under Vimal Kumar in Bangalore from September 2014. Under Vimal, Saina reached the world No.1 spot, won two World Championship medals and also reached the All England final.Saina had maintained distance from Gopichand but it was under him that Saina had became the first Indian shuttler to win a medal (bronze) at the Olympics. The duo were responsible for taking the game to the masses in the country.It will be interesting to see how Gopichand fits Saina, considering he already has the likes of PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap under his wings.