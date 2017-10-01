Saina Nehwal to Walk The Ramp For Neeta Lulla

Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal will play the role of an Edwardian elegante on the fashion runway here for popular designer Neeta Lulla.Lulla will be the grand finale designer for Bangalore Times Fashion Week on October 8. The muse for the designer's grand showcase will be Nehwal."I am excited to be walking for one of my favourite designers, Neeta Lulla. I believe she is going to experiment a lot with my look and I'm quite excited to see the magic she creates," Nehwal said in a statement.With a career spanning over three decades, the National Award-winning designer said: "I wanted to showcase how two ideologies and two concepts can seamlessly co-exit, in this case sport and fashion, and there was no better fit that Saina Nehwal."The veteran designer will be premiering her brand's new affordable wedding range - ‘N Pret' from The House of Neeta Lulla, at the fashion week, which will be held on October 7-8.The collection will have vintage pastels, vibrant colour palette with the intricacy of fine work on regal ensembles. The models will be sporting jewellery by N.S. Jewelers.