Saina Nehwal Trumps PV Sindhu to Win National Title - A Look at Her Biggest Wins

Former World Number 1 Saina Nehwal has added yet another title to her already bulging trophy cabinet by winning the 82nd Senior National Badminton Championships after getting the better of an in form PV Sindhu.This is the third time Saina Nehwal has won the national championship and for the first time since 2007, the last time she had participated in the tournament. The final was a star studded affair with two of India's most successful women's badminton stars contesting for top honours. Sindhu, who has been on a roll off late in premier international tournaments was the favourite but Nehwal showed that she still has a lot in store, eventually coming out on top with a scoreline of 21-17, 27-25.From an Olympic bronze medal to several Superseries titles, Saina has won it all in her illustrious career. What makes this victory special is the fact that Saina has been on comeback trail since recovering from a knee surgery and a win over Sindhu, who is currently ranked 2nd, in the world shows that the former world number 1 still has it in her to compete with the best.Let's take a look at some of the greatest victories of Saina Nehwal yet -Saina became the first Indian ever to win a super series title in 2009 by winning the Indonesia Open in June. The Hyderabadi recorded a comeback victory — 12-21, 21-18, 21-9 — over Wang Lin to clinch her maiden BWF super series crown. Nehwal went on to successfully defend her Indonesia title in 2010 before winning it once again in 2012.Saina was awarded the top-seed after a brilliant 2009 season and the Indian superstar didn't disappoint infront of home support. Nehwal beat Malaysian second seed Wong Chew 20-22, 21-14, 21-12 in 56 minutes to clinch the title and justify her tag as the number one seed.Saina clinched her second super series title by winning the Singapore Open in the same year, albeit in the absence of top-5 women's singles players of the world. The Indian top seed beat World Champion Lu Lan of China in the semis to book a place in the final. Saina then outclassed Chinese qualifier Tai-Tzu Ying 21–18, 21–15 to clinch the title in Singapore.Top seed Saina Nehwal became the first women Indian shuttler to win a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games after a grueling three-game victory over Malaysian Mew Choo Wong in 2010. Saina bounced back from a game down to battle past Wong 19-21 23-21 21-13 in a nerve-wrecking 70-minute title clash in New Delhi. Saina's medal also helped India move above England into the second place in the medal tally.Second seed Saina Nehwal won her maiden Swiss Open Grand Prix Gold in 2011 by beating Ji Hyun Sung of South Korea 21–13, 21–14 in Basel. Nehwal successfully defended her crown in 2012 by thumping then World No 2 Wang Shixian of China 21–19,21–16.2012 Saina Nehwal created history by becoming the first Indian ever to win a medal at the Olympics by winning bronze in Beijing 2012. Saina comfortably progressed into the quarters without dropping a single game in the four matches leading into the final four. The Hyderabadi lost in the semis to eventual silver medallist Wang Yihan of China 13-21, 13-21. In the bronze medal match, injury fored Wang Xin had to retire, that gifted Saina the third place finish.Fresh after her medal-winning campaign the Olympics, Saina clinched her maiden Denmark open title in 2012 by defeating Juliane Schenk of Germany in two straight games. Nehwal also thrashed Chinese sensation Wang Yihan 21–12, 12–7 in the semis on her way to the title.Saina Nehwal ended her Australian Open Super Series drought by beating some of the very best in the game in 2014. Saina and Chinese superstar Shixian Wang crossed path once more in the semis but the Indian shuttler dispatched her 21-19, 16-21, 21-15 in a marathon match that lasted an hour and sixteen minutes. 2016 Rio Olympics gold winner Carolina Marin became Saina's next scalp — whom the former world number 1 beat 21-18, 21-11 in just 43 minutes. Saina won the Australian Open title again in 2016 by beating world number 10 Sun Yu 11-21, 21-14, 21-19 in a gruelling contest.Saina beat Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-12, 22-20 in her sixth appearance at the China Open. Nehwal was at her best in the match as it took her just 42 minutes to end the challenge of her illustrious Japanese opponent.Saina entered the World Championship as the 12th seed after some encouraging performances in top events since making a comeback from injury. Her first big test came in the pre-quarter-finals as she ran into second seeded South Korean Sung Ji-hyun. Saina though was at her best she outwitted her in-form opponent 21-19, 21-15 to move into the last 8 of the competition.In the quarters she locked horns with an old opponent, Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour. Saina enjoys a good head to head record against the Scotswoman but Gilmour matched the Indian shot for shot in the opening game. Saina held on to her nerves to win 21-19. Gilmour came back strongly and took the next game 21-18 to force a deciding game. The Indian ran away to a big lead early and never let her opponent make a comeback and won the decider 21-15 to assure herself a bronze medal.Saina made a great start to the semi-final against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara by winning the opening game 21-12. But the Japanese player took her game a notch higher and outpllayed Saina 21-17, 21-10 in the next two games to move into the final. Saina though had done herself proud by winning her second world championship medal.