Saina Nehwal vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Score: BWF World Championships, Semi-final

Catch all the live action of the BWF World Championships 2017 Semi-final clash between Saina Nehwal and Nozomi Okuhara through our live blog.



Preview:



Saina Nehwal dug deep into her reservoir to eke out a 21-19 18-21 21-15 win over the World No. 31 Gilmour in the quarter-final match that lasted an hour and 14 minutes.



The London Olympics bronze medallist will take on seventh seed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in semis, who knocked out two-time defending champion Spain's Carolina Marin 21-18 14-21 21-15 in another match.



Saina won the silver medal in the last edition in Jakarta and will be hoping to get into the final once again by beating Okuhara.

Aug 26, 2017 5:10 pm (IST) Saina entered the last four of the competition by beating World No. 31 Gilmour 21-19 18-21 21-15 in the quarter-final match that lasted an hour and 14 minutes.

Aug 26, 2017 5:09 pm (IST) Meanwhile Japanese Okuhara edged out two time defending champion and reigning Olympics gold medallist Carolina Marin 21-18 14-21 21-15 in the other quarter final clash.