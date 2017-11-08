Saina Nehwal vs PV Sindhu, Badminton National Championship - As It Happened

Catch all the live action of the Badminton National Championship finals through our live blog.



Preview:



Olympic medallists Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu will battle for supremacy in the women's singles final of the Senior Badminton National Championship after scoring contrasting victories on Tuesday. Saina, who is currently ranked World No. 11, hardly broke a sweat as she defeated fifth seed Anura Prabhudesai 21-11 21-10 while World No 2 and top seed Sindhu was surprisingly stretched by Ruthvika Shivani before prevailing 17-21, 21-15, 21-11 in the semifinals.



In the men's singles, it will be a clash between World No 2 Kidambi Srikanth and giant-killer H S Prannoy in a repeat of their semifinal battle at the French Open Super Series a little over a week ago. Second seed Prannoy overcame Subhankar Dey 21-14 21-17, while top seed Srikanth saw off young rising shuttler Lakshya Sen 21-16, 21-18.



The possibility of a Saina versus Sindhu clash was high after the star shuttlers confirmed their participation in the tournament. Saina hasn't competed at the Senior Nationals since winning back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007, while Sindhu too gave the domestic tournament a miss after winning the 2011 and 2013 editions. The two, who are employees of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), have met twice in international competitions. Their first meeting was at the 2014 Syed Modi International before they played each other in India Super Series this year. While Saina prevailed in 2014, Sindhu had the last laugh in Delhi. A lot has happened between those two battles with Saina becoming the World No 1 in 2015, while Sindhu rising to the pinnacle of world badminton after clinching the silver at Rio Olympics.

Nov 8, 2017 7:43 pm (IST) Match Ends: That's it folks! Saina Nehwal has beaten PV Sindhu 21-17, 27-25 to lift her third nationals title. Saina has played the nationals three times and she has won the title everytime.

Nov 8, 2017 7:38 pm (IST) Sindhu once again levels the match as she forces Saina to hit wide. But another unforced error from Sindhu as she hit her smash straight into the net. Saina with another championship point.

Nov 8, 2017 7:37 pm (IST) Saina has wasted another opportunity to clinch the match as after a stunning rally, she hits the shuttle past left hand side of the of the court. But she gets another championship point after Sindhu hits the serve long.

Nov 8, 2017 7:35 pm (IST) Easily the rally of the match so far and it is won by Saina at the end after Sindhu hit the net. But Saina gains another championship point after she hit a shot straight at Sindhu and she couldn't;t react in time.

Nov 8, 2017 7:32 pm (IST) Sindhu was dead and buried there when Saina had hit a cross court smash. But Sindhu somehow managed to pick it and the the fierce rally was finally won by Sindhu with a cross court winner. The game locked at 22-22.

Nov 8, 2017 7:31 pm (IST) Saina makes it 21-21 again after hitting a stunning cross court winner. And second championship point for Saina has Sindhu misses a Saina smash.

Nov 8, 2017 7:30 pm (IST) But the Rio Olympics Silver medallist is not going down so easily as he forces Saina to hit the shuttle into the net and level the match at 20-20. Then Sindhu gains the game point winning the next point.

Nov 8, 2017 7:29 pm (IST) Championship Point for Saina has Sindhu hits the shuttle way wide of the court. Just one point needed for Saina now. A miracle required for Sindhu.

Nov 8, 2017 7:28 pm (IST) Sindhu went for the cross court winner but the shuttle landed wide of the left hand side of the court. However, Sindhu levels the game in the net point as Saina hits the shuttle wide this time. Game locked at 19-19.

Nov 8, 2017 7:27 pm (IST) An error of judgement from Sindhu as she thought the shuttle was landing wide and she left it. But the shuttle landed inside and she conceded a point. Saina then levels the match at 18-18 by hitting a cross court winner.

Nov 8, 2017 7:26 pm (IST) Saina hits the net to concede another point. But Sindhu returns the favour by hitting the net herself. Sindhu then hits the shuttle past the baseline to give Saina another point. Another unforced error as Sindhu hits the shuttle wide. Sindhu now leads 18-16.

Nov 8, 2017 7:24 pm (IST) After a good rally, Saina hits a smash from near the court to win the point. Sindhu then hits the net to concede a point. Sindhu picked a smash from Saina but she could do nothing about the next one and concedes a point. Saina now trail by just two points as Sindhu leads 15-13.

Nov 8, 2017 7:22 pm (IST) Sindhu extends her lead by hitting a stunning smash straight down the court. And then, Saina wins back to back point courtesy of unforced errors from Sindhu to get back into the game. But an excellent drop shot from Sindhu gives her the point. Sindhu leads 14-10.

Nov 8, 2017 7:20 pm (IST) Sindhu goes into the break with a decent lead of 11-8. Sindhu sent down a smash and Saina couldn't pick it and concedes a point.

Nov 8, 2017 7:18 pm (IST) Sindhu wins two points in a row to surge into the lead again. First, Sindhu's shot was going wide but it touched Saina's leg while landing. And then and unforced error from Saina makes in two in two for Sindhu. Then a cross court winner from Sindhu and she leads 10-8.

Nov 8, 2017 7:15 pm (IST) After a brilliant rally, Saina wins the point by lobbing the shuttle over Sindhu. Another point for Saina as Sindhu hits the shuttle past the baseline. Saina wins the next point to make it 6-6. Another fierce rally between the two and Saina wins the point courtesy of a stunning smash.

Nov 8, 2017 7:13 pm (IST) Couple of unforced errors from Saina and Sindhu now leads 5-1. A great start to the second game by the Olympics Silver Medallist. But Saina is not giving up just yet as she hits a cross court smash to win a point. An unforced error from Sindhu and Saina makes it a three point game now.

Nov 8, 2017 7:11 pm (IST) Another brilliant rally between the two and the chance was there for Saina to level the match. But Saina hits the smash below the net and concedes a point. The match locked at 3-1

Nov 8, 2017 7:10 pm (IST) The second game begins and Sindhu has taken an early 2-1 lead. A stunning smash straight down the court to win a point after a thrilling rally.

Nov 8, 2017 7:08 pm (IST) GAME: Saina Nehwal has clinched the first game 21-17 in stunning style. While the scorecard says that it was just a four point game but in reality, Saina is playing much better than her counterpart.

Nov 8, 2017 7:06 pm (IST) Game Point fro Saina after Sindhu hits the shuttle past the baseline. Excellent judgement from Saina has she didn't touch the shuttle as she knew it was going wide.

Nov 8, 2017 7:05 pm (IST) The chance was there to level the match but Sindhu could only find the net and she concedes a point. But on the next point, Saina hits a cross court shot and it lands wide. Saina says it was inside but referee says otherwise. Another unforced error from Sindhu and Saina leads 19-17.

Nov 8, 2017 7:03 pm (IST) An unforced error from Saina and Sindhu wins a point finally. And then she makes it two out of two with a cross court winner. Sindhu then wins her third point in a row after Saina hits the net. And then, with a stunning smash which Saina could only parry onto the net, Sindhu wins another point. Sindhu now trail 16-17.

Nov 8, 2017 7:01 pm (IST) The best rally of the game so far. Sindhu hit three smashes and Saina picked all. And when the chance arrived, Saina hit a smash of her own and Sindhu hit the net. Saina leads 17-12.

Nov 8, 2017 7:00 pm (IST) Saina has brought her A game into the first game atlease. This time, the former World Number 1 hits a serve towards the right of Sindhu and even after diving full length, the Rio Silver Medallist couldn't reach it. Saina leads 16-11.

Nov 8, 2017 6:59 pm (IST) A booming smash straight down the court from Sindhu ends Saina's run. And after an amazing rally from both the stars, Sindhu wins the point with a cross court winner. But Sindhu once again hits the shuttle past the baseline to concede a point. Saina leads 15-11.

Nov 8, 2017 6:57 pm (IST) Saina has started the game after break as she did in the before it - by winning points and dominating Sindhu. She has now win 3 points on the trot and she is making Sindhu move all around the court.

Nov 8, 2017 6:55 pm (IST) Sindhu roars back to life as she hits a stunning cross court smash and Saina had no answers to it. Saina then hits the shuttle past the baseline to win back to back points. However, Saina goes into the break with a slender lead of 11-9 after Sindhu's wasn't able to pick Saina's smash.

Nov 8, 2017 6:53 pm (IST) A thumping smash from Sindhu and Saina couldn't pick it up and concedes a point. But Saina opens the two point lead after Sindhu hits the net. Then a stunning cross court smash makes it 10-7 in favour of the former World Number 1.