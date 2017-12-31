News18 » Other Sports
Sakshi In Commonwealth Games Squad, Geeta Misses Out
Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik on Saturday secured a spot in the Indian women's wrestling squad for next year's Commonwealth Games and Asian Championships here while 'Dangal' star Geeta Phogat missed out
Lucknow: Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik on Saturday secured a spot in the Indian women's wrestling squad for next year's Commonwealth Games and Asian Championships here while 'Dangal' star Geeta Phogat missed out. Sakshi booked her place in the 62 kg category while Geeta, whose life was the subject of popular Bollywood film 'Dangal', lost to Pooja Dhanda in the trials for the 57 kg division.
Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Babita Kumari (54kg), Divya Karan (68 kg) and Kiran (76kg) are the other members of the Indian squad to make the cut at the Sports Authority of India Training Centre here. The 2018 Commonwealth Games will be held in the Australian city of Gold Coast, while the 2018 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship is scheduled to be staged in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
