Sania Mirza Contemplates Surgery for the Sixth Time in Her Career

This year hasn't been the best for Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, and has been out of action for over a month owing to a knee injury. The last time she stepped on the court was during the China Open, where she fell in the semifinals.“I have had a bit of a problem, but I have to see if I need surgery or not,” Saina said. Saina, last year had won 14 titles with Swiss Miss Martina Hingis, that included three Glam Slam titles, but since parting ways with her, she has slipped to world no. 12.“It has been a tough year for me with my partners getting injured. All in all, I still finished close to the top 10, so I am happy with the year,” she adds, on the sideline of an award function in Mumbai.In fact Sania has had eight different partners this year. She did win the Brisbane Open with Bethanie Mattek-Sands earlier in the year, but everything has been downhill since. Mirza, had reached career best ranking of 27 in the singles, but her singles career was cut short by an untimely wrist injury.Regarding the injury, Saina is using the off-season, just to figure out whether she needs a surgery or not. “I have a couple of more weeks now to get some rest and get used to it,” she concluded."