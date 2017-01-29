Australian Open 2017: Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig Lose to Spears-Cabal in Final

Event Highlights
For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.
Sania Mirza will be bidding for her seventh major tennis title, and first with Croatian partner Ivan Dodig, in the Australian Open mixed doubles final where the second seeds take on unseeded American Abigail Spears and Colombian Juan Sebastian Cabal.
Sania-Dodig overcame a tough one-hour-18-minute battle in the semi-final against Aussies Samantha Stosur and Sam Groth 6-4, 2-6, (10-5) on Friday. Abigail-Cabal defeated Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and Aussie Chris Guiccione 7-6 (1), 6-2 in the last four stage.
A very happy @SpearsAbigail & @juanscabal 😃 for the 📸 with their 🏆& the #WooliesBallkids 🎾. #ausopen pic.twitter.com/twJ9LEF6OQ— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017
Mixed doubles trophy presentation #Mirza/#Dodig and #Spears/#Cabal #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/7yd5QWA6kv— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017
#Spears: "It is an amazing event and we as players do love coming here.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017
This one was for my Mum" #ausopen pic.twitter.com/X81Xb5ilua
Congratulations Abigail #Spears and @juanscabal #AusOpen 2017 mixed doubles champions! pic.twitter.com/CfEMicCJoH— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017
Doubles delight!@SpearsAbigail & @juanscabal take out no.2 seeds Mirza/Dodig 6-4 6-4 for the Mixed Doubles championship!#ausopen pic.twitter.com/uRgFS45oma— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017
Congratulations Abigail #Spears and @juanscabal #AusOpen 2017 mixed doubles champions! pic.twitter.com/CfEMicCJoH— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017
The Mixed Doubles Final is underway on RLA!— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017
Spears/Cabal take the 1st set over Mirza/Dodig 6-2.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/an9E6VS22D
@SonySIX Cheer & Support Fr @MirzaSania & @DodigTennis #AusOpen #MixedDoubles #AusOpen2017 @AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/UQ5mo8p6oX— Priyadarshi Das (@toposant55) January 29, 2017
.@MirzaSania and @DodigTennis are through to the mixed doubles final #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/KQbgRf7MUQ— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2017
Dodig says he doesn't have as many Grand Slams as her so he will be trying his best in the final that they reached.
"We played the final in Paris and we lost a tough match and now we're again in a final and now I don't have so many Grand Slams like Sania but I have one in doubles, so I'm here trying to give my all and energy for at least one more mixed (doubles title)," he said.
The 32-year-old Dodig added he is glad to strike up a decent partnership with Sania.
"I've really enjoyed playing with Sania. We had a good run last year here as well and now being in the final is great for us. Unfortunately, we always have to play these super tie-breaks, but it's fun if you're winning," he said.
Photogallery
-
StarGaze: Shraddha Kapoor Parties With Farhan Akhtar, SRK Attends OK Jaanu Special Screening
-
Kishwer Merchant- Suyyash Rai Wedding: Look Who All Attended the Reception Party
-
Hollywood Friday: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone Starrer La La Land Releases This Week
-
Hollywood Friday: Moana All Set to Bring Disney's Magic On-Screen This Week