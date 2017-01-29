LIVE NOW
Australian Open 2017: Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig Lose to Spears-Cabal in Final

News18.com | January 29, 2017, 11:52 AM IST
Sania Mirza will be bidding for her seventh major tennis title, and first with Croatian partner Ivan Dodig, in the Australian Open mixed doubles final where the second seeds take on unseeded American Abigail Spears and Colombian Juan Sebastian Cabal.

Sania-Dodig overcame a tough one-hour-18-minute battle in the semi-final against Aussies Samantha Stosur and Sam Groth 6-4, 2-6, (10-5) on Friday. Abigail-Cabal defeated Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and Aussie Chris Guiccione 7-6 (1), 6-2 in the last four stage.

Jan 29, 2017 12:05 pm (IST)

Jan 29, 2017 12:04 pm (IST)

Jan 29, 2017 12:04 pm (IST)

Jan 29, 2017 12:03 pm (IST)

Jan 29, 2017 11:46 am (IST)

Jan 29, 2017 11:45 am (IST)

Jan 29, 2017 11:44 am (IST)

Abigail Spears/Juan Sebastian Cabal beat Sania Mirza/Ivan Dodig 6-2, 6-4 to win mixed doubles Australian Open 2017 title


Jan 29, 2017 11:42 am (IST)

Championship point for Abigail Spears-Juan Sebastian Cabal


Jan 29, 2017 11:40 am (IST)

Oh boy!! Double by Dodig and Spears-Cabal come from 1-4 down to lead 5-4.

 

He is serving for the title.


Jan 29, 2017 11:29 am (IST)

Spears and Cabal make a magnificent comeback. They trail 3-4 in the second set, after being 1-4 at one stage.


Jan 29, 2017 11:27 am (IST)

Sania and Dodig are leading 4-2 in the second set. Can they make it 1-all?


Jan 29, 2017 11:16 am (IST)

Comeback! Sania and Dodig break to take 3-0 lead in the second set.


Jan 29, 2017 11:14 am (IST)

Jan 29, 2017 11:04 am (IST)

FIRST SET:

 

Abigail Spears-Juan Sebastian Cabal win first set 6-2 against Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig.


Jan 29, 2017 11:03 am (IST)

Jan 29, 2017 10:57 am (IST)

Abigail Spears-Juan Sebastian Cabal become favourites for the first set with a 5-1 lead. Excellent show from them.


Jan 29, 2017 10:54 am (IST)

Comeback! Sania and Dodig make a solid comeback. They trail 1-4 now in the first set. 

 

Can they give a solid fightback to their opponents?


Jan 29, 2017 10:53 am (IST)

Abigail Spears-Juan Sebastian Cabal are cruising in the opening set. 4-0 lead already. Pressure on Sania Mirza and her partner Ivan Dodig.


Jan 29, 2017 10:50 am (IST)

BROKEN! Not a good start to the Indo-Croatian pair.

 

They are trailing 0-3 in the opening set. 


Jan 29, 2017 10:44 am (IST)

Abigail Spears-Juan Sebastian Cabal take 2-0 lead in the first set against Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig.


Jan 29, 2017 10:38 am (IST)

The two teams are warming up.
 

 

Can Sania Mirza win her 1st Grand Slam title with Ivan Dodig?


Jan 29, 2017 10:34 am (IST)

Can Sania Mirza win her seventh major title today?


Jan 29, 2017 10:32 am (IST)
Sania Mirza after entering the Australian Open 2017 mixed doubles final:
Jan 29, 2017 10:27 am (IST)

Dodig says he doesn't have as many Grand Slams as her so he will be trying his best in the final that they reached.

 

 

"We played the final in Paris and we lost a tough match and now we're again in a final and now I don't have so many Grand Slams like Sania but I have one in doubles, so I'm here trying to give my all and energy for at least one more mixed (doubles title)," he said.

 

 

The 32-year-old Dodig added he is glad to strike up a decent partnership with Sania.

 

 

"I've really enjoyed playing with Sania. We had a good run last year here as well and now being in the final is great for us. Unfortunately, we always have to play these super tie-breaks, but it's fun if you're winning," he said.

 


Jan 29, 2017 10:26 am (IST)

The second seeded Sania-Dodig showed impressive composure to claim the semi-final. They were given a run for their money by Samantha-Groth but eventually emerged stronger from the tie.


Jan 29, 2017 10:25 am (IST)

The 30-year-old Hyderabadi has six major titles in her kitty, three in mixed doubles and three in women's doubles.


Jan 29, 2017 10:24 am (IST)

It will be Sania's second Australian Open mixed doubles final after winning in 2009 with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi.

 

She has won three mixed doubles titles, the last being the 2014 US Open with Brazilian Bruno Soares.


Jan 29, 2017 10:21 am (IST)

Sania-Dodig overcame a tough one-hour-18-minute battle in the semi-final against Aussies Samantha Stosur and Sam Groth 6-4, 2-6, (10-5) on Friday.

 

Abigail-Cabal defeated Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and Aussie Chris Guiccione 7-6 (1), 6-2 in the last four stage.


Jan 29, 2017 10:21 am (IST)

Jan 29, 2017 10:15 am (IST)

Hello friends, welcome to the LIVE coverage from the Australian Open 2017 mixed doubles final between Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig and Abigail Spears-Juan Sebastian Cabal.


