Australian Open 2017: Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig Lose to Spears-Cabal in Final

Jan 29, 2017 10:27 am (IST)

Dodig says he doesn't have as many Grand Slams as her so he will be trying his best in the final that they reached.

"We played the final in Paris and we lost a tough match and now we're again in a final and now I don't have so many Grand Slams like Sania but I have one in doubles, so I'm here trying to give my all and energy for at least one more mixed (doubles title)," he said.

The 32-year-old Dodig added he is glad to strike up a decent partnership with Sania.

"I've really enjoyed playing with Sania. We had a good run last year here as well and now being in the final is great for us. Unfortunately, we always have to play these super tie-breaks, but it's fun if you're winning," he said.