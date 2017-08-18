Sania Mirza Reaches Semi-finals of Cincinnati Masters
Sania Mirza and her Chinese partner Peng Shuai booked their place in the semifinals of the Cincinnati Masters on Thursday with a 6-3, 6-7, 10-3 win over the Romanian pair of Irina-Camelia Begu and Raluca Olaru.
Sania Mirza. (Getty Images)
The Indo-Chinese partner started well, taking the first set 6-3.
The second set was a tighter affair, as it headed into a tie-breaker. Sania-Shuai managed to win just one point in the tie-break, as the match headed into a deciding 10-point match tie breaker.
Sania and Shuai dominated the decider, winning it 10-3, to seal their place in the semifinals.
Earlier, Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig reached the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Masters after edging past Juan Sebastian Cabal and Fabio Fognini in a tight contest.
The seventh seeds Bopanna and Dodig, who ended finalists at the Rogers Cup last week in Montreal, rallied to humble the Colombian-Italian combo 5-7 7-5 10-8 in a second round match.
