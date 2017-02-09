Sania Mirza Summoned For Alleged Tax Evasion
Tennis player Sania Mirza has been issued notice by the Service Tax department in connection with alleged non-payment or evasion of Service Tax.
Hyderabad: Tennis player Sania Mirza has been issued notice by the Service Tax department in connection with alleged non-payment or evasion of Service Tax.
Principal Commissioner of Service Tax office in Hyderabad issued the summons to the tennis star on February 6 and appear before it in person or by an authorised agent on February 16.
The notice says: "Whereas an investigation against you about non-payment/evasion of Service Tax/contravention of provisions of Finance Act 1994 and Rules made there under is being inquired.
"You are hereby summoned under Central Excise Act, 1944 made applicable to service Tax matters under Finance Act, 1994 to appear before the Office in person or by an authorised agent on February 16 to give evidence truthfully on such matters concerning the enquiry as you may be asked to produce the documents and things.
The summons do not specify the case in which she has been asked to appear.
“If you fail to comply with this summons and intentionally avoid to attend or to give evidence and to produce the documents and things, without a lawful excuse, you will be liable to be punished under the relevant provisions of IPC,” it said.
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS to Launch in India on March 3
- News18 Movie Awards 2017: Nominees For Best Actor
- Rings Movie Review: A Disappointing, Dud Horror Film
- Apple AirPods Review: Contrary To Popular Belief, They are Just Brilliant
- Hrithik Roshan Slams Tommy Hilfiger For Using His Sons' Picture Without Permission