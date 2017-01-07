Sania Mirza Wins Brisbane Women's Doubles Title But Loses No.1 Rank
Sania Mirza and Bethanie Mattek-Sands (R). (Getty Images)
Brisbane: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza picked up her first title of the season, combining with American Bethanie Mattek-Sands to lift the Brisbane International women's doubles title, but ended up losing the World No.1 crown to her partner.
The top-seeded Indo-American duo triumphed 6-2 6-3 against the second-seeded Russian team of Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina in the final here.
"I feel like I'm handing over Miss World No.1 crown," Sania said in her post-match speech.
The Indian had come into the tournament as a defending champion, having won it with Swiss ace Martina Hingis last year.
"I think we should play a lot more. Thanks for playing with me. I was No.1 in the world but congratulations to her for becoming No.1 now. If not me, than her, she has had an amazing year," she added.
Sania will go back to pairing with Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova in Sydney next week and the Australian Open, which starts on January 16.
