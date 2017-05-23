X

Sania Mirza- Yaroslava Shvedova Crash Out of Nurnberg WTA event

PTI

Updated: May 23, 2017, 10:08 PM IST
Sania Mirza- Yaroslava Shvedova Crash Out of Nurnberg WTA event
. (Getty Images)

Nurnberg: The top seeded pair of Sania Mizra and Yaroslava Shvedova crashed out of the Nurnberg WTA event following a shock first round defeat against Chia-Jung Chuang and Misaki Doi, here on Tuesday.

Sania, ranked eighth in the world in doubles, and Shvedova lost 5-7 2-6 to the unheralded Taipei-Japanese pair in just one hour and 19 minutes in the opening round of the USD 250,000 clay court event.

It is last tournament in lead up to the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year.

First Published: May 23, 2017, 10:08 PM IST
