Sania-Peng Enter Semifinals of China Open
Sania will be up against her former partner Hingis, with whom she reached no 1 ranking
Sania Mirza. (Getty Images)
Beijing: India's Sania Mirza and her partner Peng Shuai had to battle hard to seal their place in the semifinals of the China Open tennis championships, here on Friday. The third-seeded Indo-Chinese pair of Sania and Peng came from a set down to beat fifth seeded Czech pair of Barbara Strcov and Katerina Siniakov 4-6 6-2 10-7 in the quarters.
Sania and Peng will now face Swiss Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-jan of Chinese Taipei in the last-four round on Saturday.
