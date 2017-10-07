Sania-Peng Enter Semifinals of China Open

India's Sania Mirza and her partner Peng Shuai had to battle hard to seal their place in the semifinals of the China Open tennis championships, here on Friday. The third-seeded Indo-Chinese pair of Sania and Peng came from a set down to beat fifth seeded Czech pair of Barbara Strcov and Katerina Siniakov 4-6 6-2 10-7 in the quarters.Sania and Peng will now face Swiss Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-jan of Chinese Taipei in the last-four round on Saturday.