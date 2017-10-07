GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Sania-Peng Enter Semifinals of China Open

Sania will be up against her former partner Hingis, with whom she reached no 1 ranking

PTI

Updated:October 7, 2017, 9:13 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sania-Peng Enter Semifinals of China Open
Sania Mirza. (Getty Images)
Beijing: India's Sania Mirza and her partner Peng Shuai had to battle hard to seal their place in the semifinals of the China Open tennis championships, here on Friday. The third-seeded Indo-Chinese pair of Sania and Peng came from a set down to beat fifth seeded Czech pair of Barbara Strcov and Katerina Siniakov 4-6 6-2 10-7 in the quarters.

Sania and Peng will now face Swiss Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-jan of Chinese Taipei in the last-four round on Saturday.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Govt Eases GST Rules For Small Businesses, Exporters

Govt Eases GST Rules For Small Businesses, Exporters

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES