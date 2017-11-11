SC Stays Delhi HC Verdict Against Praful Patel & AIFF, Ombudsmen to Amend Constitution

In a big relief to AIFF President Praful Patel, the Supreme Court has stayed the Delhi High Court order quashing the election of Patel and other office bearers and thereby directed the AIFF’s elected committees to function regularly till the next hearing.The SC bench led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Mishra chose not to interfere in the part of the HC order appointing two ombudsmen to formulate an amended Constitution. Along with the earlier appointed former CEC SY Quraishi, the SC appointed former India captain Bhaskar Ganguly to act as administrators.One of the India’s best goalkeepers ever, Ganguly captained India to the quarter-finals of the 1982 Asian Games in Delhi. He was an East Bengal legend, having represented the club for a decade alongside having played for Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting.The AIFF, in their media statement which was released hours after the Supreme Court’s order said that the latest order in the matter allows all the elected committees to function on a regular basis.AIFF had sought urgent hearing of their plea citing the last date of submission for the bid to host the FIFA Under-20 World Cup which is November 14.Speaking to News18Sports earlier, SY Quraishi who has also served as the Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports had welcomed the Delhi High Court verdict setting aside the election of Praful Patel and pointed out that this was a good move considering the motive is to cleanse the administration of illegitimate activities. "The need is to have good people and a positive feeling," he added.He also welcomed the additional help in the form of a former footballer and pointed out that it will only help him do his job well.Earlier, the Delhi High Court had set aside the election of AIFF president Praful Patel, who was last year elected as the president for a four-year term, his third successive tenure.The court set aside the elections saying they were held without following the National Sports Code. It also directed that fresh elections be conducted within a period of five months.The Supreme Court bench comprising CJI Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud will hear the case after 10 weeks.