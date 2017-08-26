News18 » Formula One
Sebastian Vettel Signs Three-Year Extension With Ferrari
Four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel has extended his Ferrari contract for three more years to the end of 2020, the Italian team said in a statement on Saturday.
Sebastian Vettel has signed a contract extension with Ferrari.
Four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel has extended his Ferrari contract for three more years to the end of 2020, the Italian team said in a statement on Saturday.
