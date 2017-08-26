GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sebastian Vettel Signs Three-Year Extension With Ferrari

Four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel has extended his Ferrari contract for three more years to the end of 2020, the Italian team said in a statement on Saturday.

Reuters

Updated:August 26, 2017, 4:30 PM IST
Sebastian Vettel Signs Three-Year Extension With Ferrari
Sebastian Vettel has signed a contract extension with Ferrari.(Getty Images)
Vettel is 14 points clear of Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton in the current championship ahead of Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.

The German had been out of contract at the end of this season.

Finnish team mate Kimi Raikkonen has already agreed a contract extension for 2018, keeping Ferrari's line-up unchanged for next year.
