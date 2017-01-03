Serena Williams Shakes Out Rust to Advance in Auckland
Serena Williams. (Getty Images)
Wellington: World number two Serena Williams shook out any cobwebs from four months away from tennis with a 6-3 6-4 victory over France's Pauline Parmentier in the first round of the Auckland Classic on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old had not played a competitive match since she lost to Karolina Pliskova in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open last September, withdrawing from all tennis to deal with a persistent shoulder injury.
She struggled with the wind and had some rusty moments in the second set when the Frenchwoman broke in the fourth game and held three break points in the sixth.
The top seed was able to overcome them, however, and won the match with her eighth ace.
"The wind was really getting to me. Every day I have practised here there was no wind but it was so windy. So it was fun. Actually, it wasn't fun, it was interesting.
"I'm feeling like I'm getting there. Every match counts."
