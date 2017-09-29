GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Sergio Aguero Injured in Road Accident; Likely to be Out for Six to Eight Weeks

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has reportedly suffered injured ribs after the Argentine forward was involved in a car crash in Amsterdam, media in Argentina reported on Friday.

News18 Sports

Updated:September 29, 2017, 1:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sergio Aguero Injured in Road Accident; Likely to be Out for Six to Eight Weeks
Sergio Aguero. (Getty Images)
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has reportedly suffered injured ribs after the Argentine forward was involved in a car crash in Amsterdam, media in Argentina reported on Friday.

Argentine newspaper Diário Olé said Aguero, who was in the Netherlands to attend a concert, was riding in a taxi when the vehicle crashed into a pole.

Aguero, 29, was a passenger in a taxi en route to the airport in Amsterdam after attending a concert on Thursday night put on by Maluma, a Colombian singer, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a column on the side of the road, according to ESPNFC.

"Sergio Aguero will be assessed by Club doctors today after being involved in a road accident on Thursday," City said of the Argentina striker in a statement on their website. (www.mancity.com)

"The City forward was in Holland on his day off and has sustained injuries. He will return to Manchester this morning and his status will be checked ahead of tomorrow's Premier League clash at Chelsea.",

Earlier his former club Independiente, said on Twitter: "Strength and fast recovery. All Independiente is with you at this difficult time."

Aguero could miss six to eight weeks because of the injury, which would initially rule him out for Saturday's Premier League clash with Chelsea and a crucial pair of World Cup qualifiers for Argentina next week.

Premier League leaders City face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

(With Agency Inputs)
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Why you should or shouldn't buy the new iPhone?

Why you should or shouldn't buy the new iPhone?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES