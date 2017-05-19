Sevilla Coach Sampaoli Says He Wants to Coach Argentina

Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli said Friday it had been a childhood dream to coach his native Argentina, but acknowledged any move from the La Liga club was "not in my hands".

The 57-year-old has had an impressive debut season in Europe with Sevilla sitting fourth in La Liga and he is perceived as the perfect fit to rescue Argentina's foundering World Cup qualifying campaign.

"There's a clear intention from my country to have me as coach and, since I was young, it's something that has appealed to me," Sampaoli said.

"The reality will be given by the president (of Sevilla, Jose Castro). There's a contract to respect and nothing has yet been resolved.

"I can sit back and talk today because the goal (with Sevilla) has been reached, but it's not in my hands.

"The Argentine federation and Sevilla have to resolve whether I am to be coach of Argentina. I would not leave Sevilla for another club, only to go to the national team."

Spanish press reports that Sevilla want Argentina to stump up 1.5 million euros for the coach, who has one year to run on his contract.

Argentina sit fifth in South American World Cup qualifying with just four games to go.

Only the top four qualify automatically for the tournament in Russia next year with fifth place earning a play-off against the winners of the Oceania region.