Shagun Chowdhary Crowned National Women's Trap Champion

Shagun Chowdhary on Thursday bagged a national champion crown when she won the women's trap event at the 61st National Shooting Championship here. Representing ONGC, Chowdhary, the first Indian woman trap shooter to win an Olympic berth, overcame the challenge from Punjab's Rajeshwari Kumari to prevail 41-38 in the final.Defending champion Shreyasi Singh, representing Bihar, finished third with a final round score of 29 on day two of the competitions. The day began with Shreyasi leading the qualification round. She went on to top the list of qualifiers with a score of 72, while Chowdhary, with 67, qualified third and Rakeshwari shot 62 to qualify in fourth place for the six-woman final.N Nivetha of Tamil Nadu, who was also one of the finalists in the senior women's trap, won the Junior Women's title in the same event shooting 37. She got the better of Shefali Rajak of Madhya Pradesh in a shoot-off after both had ended the final on the same score.Delhi's Soumya Gupta came in third with 26 to claim the bronze medal. Overall, it was a good day for the states of Punjab and Madhya Pradesh as Rajeshwari led a team comprising Sukhreet Kaur and Inaya Vijaya Singh to claim the women's team trap gold, while Madhya Pradesh won medals both in the senior and junior women's team events besides Shefali's individual silver.In the men's trap event, former world champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu continued to lead the qualification field at the end of day two of the competition, shooting 73 out of 75. Indian internationals -- Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Kynan Chenai -- were also in line for qualification, standing at third and fourth respectively with scores of 71.