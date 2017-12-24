Shah Rukh Khan Inspires John Cena With His Ted Talk

This was randomly put up in a small article by @theCHIVE very glad i stumbled across it https://t.co/jZ8gLONB6k via @TEDTalks — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 21, 2017

thx for taking out time to ‘See’ it. Wish I can ‘See u’ someday. Love & health to u my man. https://t.co/P8GyVWjAzT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 22, 2017

You as well sir. Your perspective on life is one I strive to attain, that, and being visible of course. #Cyberspaceghost https://t.co/uA5XJ5LJdv — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 22, 2017

Shah Rukh Khan remains one of the wittiest and well-read Bollywood stars, but he managed to inspire none other than WWE superstar John Cena, who took to twitter to share his Ted talk.Cena wrote, This was randomly put up in a small article by @theCHIVE very glad i stumbled across it https://ted.com/talks/shah_rukh_khan_thoughts_on_humanity_fame_and_love?utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=tedspread--a … via @TEDTalksShah Rukh Khan replied in his witty style, saying, thx for taking out time to ‘See’ it. Wish I can ‘See u’ someday. Love & health to u my man.Cena showed his respect for the star, saying, You as well sir. Your perspective on life is one I strive to attain, that, and being visible of course. #CyberspaceghostKhan has been in the news off late for his new show TED Talks Nayi Soch. The show's first episode aired on December 10 and has been well received by the Indian audience.TED Talks India: Nayi Soch is based on the format of TED Talk conference, which is conducted by media organization TED, in which celebrities from all walks of life share their life-altering experiences.