Shahzar, Pooja Win Gold at Commonwealth Shooting Championship
Indian pistol shooters pulled off a clean sweep in the 10m air pistol event at the Commonwealth Shooting Championship with Shahzar Rizvi, Omkar Singh and Jitu Rai winning gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.
Brisbane: Indian pistol shooters pulled off a clean sweep in the 10m air pistol event at the Commonwealth Shooting Championship with Shahzar Rizvi, Omkar Singh and Jitu Rai winning gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.
In the 10m women's air rifle event, Pooja Ghatkar bagged a gold while her countrymate Anjum Moudgil won the silver medal. The bronze in this event went to Martina Lindsay Veloso of Singapore.
India had a productive second day at the range winning as many as five medals, including two gold, two silver and one bronze medal.
Earlier, Heena Sidhu claimed the 10m air pistol gold, while Deepak Kumar fetched a silver in the 10m air rifle event to give India a fine start at the Championships on Wednesday.
Sidhu shot a combined score of 626.2 (386+240.8) to claim the top honours.
This was Sidhu's second successive international gold after she, along with Jitu Rai, claimed the top position in the 10m air pistol mixed team event in the ISSF World Cup Finals in Delhi earlier this month.
