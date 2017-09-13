Shanghai Shenhua Tell 'Overweight' Tevez to Shape Up

Carlos Tevez is overweight and will not play again for Shanghai Shenhua until he gets fit, the Chinese club's new coach has warned.The 33-year-old Tevez who is the best paid player on the planet with weekly wages of about 730,000 euros has scored just twice this season and already has missed half the games due to injury.The former Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus star has hinted that he would quit China at the end of the season and has been branded "very homesick boy" by angry Shenhua fans and the Chinese media.Tevez recently returned to the country from a two-break in Argentina where he went to seek treatment for a leg-muscle injury.He was jeered when he came on as a substitute last weekend in a 2-1 home defeat, and new coach Wu Jingui, who took over after Gus Poyet quit on Monday, is taking a hardline stance."I had a talk with him today about tactics, but I won’t let him play for now, he isn't physically ready," Wu said in an interview to the Shanghai Morning Post."Both him and Colombian Fredy Guarin are overweight. I need to be responsible to the team and responsible to the players. When you are on the pitch, if you can’t play at 100 percent, then it is completely meaningless."This is the latest chapter in what has been a rather turbulent nine months in China for Tevez.He angered fans of struggling Shenhua earlier this year when he missed an important match due to injury but was instead spotted at Shanghai Disneyland.