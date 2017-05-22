DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Arsenal Shares are Not for Sale says Owner Kroenke
(Image Credit: Reuters)
Arsenal majority owner Stan Kroenke's KSE (Kroenke Sports & Entertainment) UK Inc said on Monday its shares in the Premier League club were not for sale after media reports that the club's second-largest investor had made an offer to buy out Kroenke.
Alisher Usmanov, a Russian billionaire who owns 30 percent of Arsenal, made the $1.3 billion offer in a letter to American billionaire Kroenke, who controls 67 percent of the club, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
Kroenke's business and sports empire also includes the U.S. Denver Nuggets basketball team and the Rams American Football team.
Arsenal fans have been disappointed by the team's performances this season and manager Arsene Wenger said last week that a decision on his future will be made at a board meeting following the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday.
Arsenal failed to clinch a top-four place in the Premier League, which will have a significant financial impact as they have not qualified for the lucrative European Champions League for the first time in 20 seasons.
Recommended For You
- Moto C, Moto C Plus Unveiled: Price, Specifications and More
- Read Exclusive Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Amish Tripathi
- IPL 2017: Jos Buttler Does a Ranbir Kapoor to Celebrate Mumbai Indians Win
- Salman, Deepika And Other Stars Who've Eradicated Stigmas About Health Battles
- IPL 2017: Top 5 Bowling Performances of the Tournament