Shiva Keshavan Rues Lack of Funds, Says Govt Needs to do More for 'Non-Mainstream Sports'

New Delhi: Shiva Keshavan has been the face of winter sports in India, ever since he picked up a luge almost two decades ago. Born and brought up in Manali, in Himachal Pradesh, Keshavan's love affair with ice started very early.

The thirty-five-year old added another achievement to his long list on Thursday, when he won the gold medal at the Asian Luge Championship in Ngano, Japan.

Speaking about his latest achievement in an exclusive interview with News18.com, Shiva lamented the lack of funds, which has been a major hindrance, even as he prepares for his sixth Winter Olympics appearance.

"It is the biggest hurdle because we do not have a proper system in place in India, especially for non-mainstream sports. It may sound incredible but the sports ministry, despite me having represented the country in five Olympics now, still does not recognise the Indian Luge federation. Actually both the federation and the Sports ministry have to look into these issues since a lot of athletes are suffering. I have been lucky to have the support of some great friends and well wishers. My sponsors have made this year’s training schedule possible," the veteran luger said.

While Keshavan was thrilled after coming down the slope, to record one his fastest timings of the year, it took quite an effort from the man, who had suffered a crash at over 130km/h in which he broke his sled, suffered tendon damage on his left foot and missed part of the official training.

"I have had a lot of obstacles, not just this championship, but let's say the entire year. But I was determined that I have come this far and I was not going to go home without putting up my best performance."

The man, who calls Ngano his second home, had to pull out of the 2016 World Championships due to lack of funds. And his appeal to the authorities is to just ensure that the cost of representing the nation are taken care of.

"I have received a sanction letter from the NSDF (under sports ministry) for Rs 10 lakhs in October. However I have not received any actual funds yet. The amount also only covers the coach's salary, not any of my other travel, training, equipment or race expenses. Still I am thankful since it is better than nothing."

"I am no one to tell the Sports Ministry what to do. My only humble submission is that they should take care of our own people. When someone is giving his blood, sweat and tears for the country, how can they be left to fend for themselves," the 2012 Arjuna awardee wrote in an e-mail response.

He further lashed out at the authorities for not providing any help to the young and upcoming winter sports athletes in the country.

"For the future generation of winter sports athletes, they need to come up with a plan. There are the Winter Asian Games in Feb 2017 and many young and talented athletes have been asked to pay for their own expenses including ticket and uniform, these things should not happen," Keshavan said.

The next Winter Olympics will be held in Pyeongchang in February 2018 and Keshavan is hopeful he will be able qualify for the event and leave a mark in his sixth attempt.

"This winter is important since it is the pre-Olympic season and I need exposure in international competitions. The Olympic qualifying season is also going to begin and I need to make the necessary points in the World Cup races to qualify. The earlier I can do it, the more time there is to prepare.

"The target is always to give my hundred per cent and try for a medal. Rest depends on the resources and how much I can prepare," Keshavan said.