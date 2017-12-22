Shooting Excluded from 2022 Commonwealth Games: Reports

: In what is a huge blow for India before the Commonwealth Games, shooting has been excluded from the events list, for the 2022 edition. According to Indian Express, Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) president Louise Martin has suggested a mixed-gender Twenty20 cricket event for the games.After Durban's pull-out as hosts for the event, Birmingham was declared as the venue for the 2022 edition. Also, shooting features only as an optional sport, and the host nation can pick upto seven such sports. Birmingham has picked judo, table tennis, wrestling, gymnastics, diving, cycling and 3v3 basketball.“It’s a decision that the Birminghan bid as a whole has made rather than just Commonwealth Games England. The Birmingham bid made an assessment of all the optional sports and they picked the sport which were enabled to take place close to Birmingham,” Peter Hannon, spokesperson of Commonwealth Games England Indian Express. “We’d like as many people to be a part of the Games but obviously, you are limited on the number of athletes and sport, so that forced some difficult choices.”Shooting in India has had a rich history, and in the previous edition at Glasgow, it had fetched the country as many as 17 medals. Out of the total 438 medals India has won in the Commonwealth Games, shooting has alone accounted for 118 medals.NRAI president Raninder Singh hopes that shooting will be included in the games. “Shooting is an important Olympic discipline and the one where India has done very well. We have written to the Indian Olympic Association and the Sports Ministry and made them aware of the situation. The international federation, too, is trying to convince them. Hopefully, they will have a rethink and include shooting,” said Raninder, who is also a member of the ISSF executive committee.