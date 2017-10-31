GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Sidhu Strikes Gold, Deepak Wins Bronze in C'wealth Shooting

Heena Sidhu clinched the 10m air pistol gold medal to give India a perfect start at the Commonwealth Shooting Championships.

PTI

Updated:October 31, 2017, 2:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sidhu Strikes Gold, Deepak Wins Bronze in C'wealth Shooting
Heena Sidhu poses with her medal. (Twitter/OGQ India)
Brisbane: Heena Sidhu clinched the 10m air pistol gold medal to give India a perfect start at the Commonwealth Shooting Championships.

Sidhu shot a combined score of 626.2 (386+240.8) to claim the top honours.

This was Sidhu's second successive international gold after she, along with Jitu Rai, claimed the top position in the 10m air pistol mixed team event in the ISSF World Cup Finals in Delhi earlier this month.

Among other Indians in fray here, Deepak Kumar won a bronze medal in the 10m air rifle event. London Olympic bronze-medallist Gagan Narang finished fourth in the same event, while Ravikumar ended fifth.

Narang shot 626.2 in the qualification to create Commonwealth record.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

‘Past Govts Ignored Sardar Patel’s Legacy’: PM Modi’s Veiled Attack on Cong

‘Past Govts Ignored Sardar Patel’s Legacy’: PM Modi’s Veiled Attack on Cong

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES