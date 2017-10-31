Sidhu Strikes Gold, Deepak Wins Bronze in C'wealth Shooting
Heena Sidhu clinched the 10m air pistol gold medal to give India a perfect start at the Commonwealth Shooting Championships.
Heena Sidhu poses with her medal. (Twitter/OGQ India)
Brisbane: Heena Sidhu clinched the 10m air pistol gold medal to give India a perfect start at the Commonwealth Shooting Championships.
Sidhu shot a combined score of 626.2 (386+240.8) to claim the top honours.
This was Sidhu's second successive international gold after she, along with Jitu Rai, claimed the top position in the 10m air pistol mixed team event in the ISSF World Cup Finals in Delhi earlier this month.
Among other Indians in fray here, Deepak Kumar won a bronze medal in the 10m air rifle event. London Olympic bronze-medallist Gagan Narang finished fourth in the same event, while Ravikumar ended fifth.
Narang shot 626.2 in the qualification to create Commonwealth record.
