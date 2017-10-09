Simona Halep Takes Top Spot in Latest WTA World Rankings
The 26-year-old Halep becomes the first Romanian woman to be ranked world number one. She succeeds Spain's Garbine Muguruza, now in second.
Simona Halep. (Getty Images)
Paris: Romanian Simona Halep's run to the final of the China Open, which she lost to France's Caroline Garcia, saw her take over at the top of the latest WTA rankings released Monday.
WTA standings as of October 9
1. Simona Halep (ROM) 6,175 pts (+1)
2. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 6,135 (-1)
3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,605 (+1)
4. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,465 (-1)
5. Venus Williams (USA) 4,652
6. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 4,640
7. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 4,510 (+1)
8. Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) 4,005 (+1)
9. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 3,860 (+6)
10. Johanna Konta (GBR) 3,795 (-3)
