Sindhu's Performance Best Ever in History of Indian Sports: Padukone

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu's silver medal-winning performance at the BWF World Championship has come in for high praise from one of Indian badminton's biggest legend, Prakash Padukone, who has termed the Hyderabad girl's performance as the best ever by an Indian sportsperson.Padukone, a world championship bronze medallist himself, in an exclusive reaction to CNN-News18 said that Sindhu gave a great show of her grit and determination under pressure.“I would personally consider this as the best ever performance by an Indian sportsperson (Male/Female) in the history of Indian sports even though Sindhu finished runner-up in the event."Sindhu showed tremendous amount of grit, determination, fighting qualities, never say die attitude and stamina in a nail biting encounter," Padukone said in an e-mail statement.Sindhu went down fighting to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the final in a thrilling three-game affair, 19-21, 22-20, 20-22, which tested the fitness levels of both the athletes. Praising both the players, Padukone said that aspiring young shuttlers should look at the two players for inspiration."Both players displayed very high quality of Badminton and never gave up till the end. All aspiring youngsters would do well to emulate the qualities displayed by these two players," the former All England Open champion wrote.Sindhu has now won the silver medal at two of the biggest tournaments, the Olympics and the World Championship, and Padukone feels that it is just a matter of time before she would go on to attain ultimate glory."Hats off to Sindhu. You have done Indian Badminton proud. Keep up the good work until you get the Gold. It is only a matter of time before you achieve your goal," Padukone signed off.