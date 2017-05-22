Sir Alex Ferguson Gives His Verdict on Premier League Managers

This Premier League season was built up as a battle of the super coaches. With Pep Guardiola joining Manchester City at the start of the season and Antonio Conte joining Chelsea, the list which already included Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho, Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp.

Former Manchester United manager and one of the biggest names in football, Sir Alex Ferguson gave his verdict on all the big teams, and also how the managers have fared in an interview to Sky Sports.

Manchester United (Jose Mourinho)

"I think United have done really well. I think with the draws, they've played really well in a lot of those draws. If even six of those draws turned to wins, that's 12 points, and they'd have been up there.

Ferguson also said he still talks to Mourinho regularly,

"Hopefully we can start winning things, because I'm sure that's what (Jose) wants. We do still chat, as I did with Louis van Gaal and with David Moyes. United directors in my time were always very supportive of me, and I hope that continues for them."

Arsenal (Arsene Wenger)

Ferguson came out strongly to defend his former rival Wenger, saying its ridiculous the amount of pressure he is facing.

"It's quite easy to say 'Get rid of him', but who do you get? Who do you get in to keep that club the way they are for the next 20 years? I really feel sorry for him because I think he's shown outstanding qualities, and I think he has handled the whole situation. I don't know many that have done that.

Has long-termism vanished? I hope not, because I think the stability that a manager like Arsene Wenger has brought to Arsenal, and Brian Clough at Nottingham Forest, myself at United...there's no evidence that sacking a manager brings success."

Chelsea (Antonio Conte)

Ferguson praised Antonio Conte, and said his energy was showing in the team.

"Fantastic, you see his energy on the pitch. There's a true saying that the team mirrors the manager, and that's what they've done with him. His team have stayed top of the league for so long. They lost to Arsenal and Liverpool early on, but since then they've been up."

Manchester City (Pep Guardiola) and Liverpool (Jurgen Klopp)

"They have always been threats, but at Manchester United you have to accept the challenge. At Manchester United, if you can't, you shouldn't be there. When Chelsea came along, when Arsenal came along, we accepted the challenge, we got on with it, relished it, with players that were quite capable of handling that."