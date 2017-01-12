Sir Andy Murray to be Treated Like 'Royalty' in Melbourne
Andy Murray greets fans after practice session in Melbourne. (Getty Images)
Melbourne: The men’s world number one is set to be treated as tennis royalty at the Australian Open next week with the official local broadcaster planning to refer to him as "Sir Andy Murray".
The Scot was knighted in Britain's New Year Honours list after a magnificent 2016 and tennis chiefs have been mulling what to call him, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.
It said Channel Seven had decided to reference the three-time Grand Slam champion by his new official title when he plays his first match in Australia since being recognised by the Queen.
Murray's brother, Jamie, playing doubles at the Sydney International, said it would be "weird" to hear broadcasters and announcers in Melbourne call his sibling "Sir".
"If he is walking out on to court and the announcer is calling him as Sir Andy Murray, that would be a bit weird, yeah," he told the Herald.
Earlier this week, Murray told British media he wants his rivals on the circuit to keep calling him Andy.
Also Read: Australian Open 2017 - Andy Murray And Angelique Kerber Named Top Seeds
Murray's stellar 2016 saw him crowned Wimbledon champion, enjoy a successful Olympic title defence and end the year with the top ranking.
He enters the opening Grand Slam of the year as a five-time loser in the Melbourne Park final and determined to end the jinx.
Recommended For You
- #InspiringSasha Obama Missed Barack Obama's Final Address And The Reason Will Inspire You
- Australian Open 2017: Andy Murray And Angelique Kerber Named Top Seeds
- Fat To FitFrom Fat to Fit: Lose Weight Like Bhumi Pednekar
- Plucky Brit Gets Revamped2017 Triumph Street Triple S, Street Triple R, Street Triple RS Launched in UK
- in bad tasteBrazil's Ronaldo, Carlos Irked by Owen's Weight Comments